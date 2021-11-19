Leo Terrell blasts De Blasio's angry tweets about Rittenhouse verdict: 'He's an idiot!'

Los Angeles civil rights attorney and Fox News contributor Leo Terrell called out lameduck New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for fuming on Twitter about Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal on Friday.

De Blasio, 60, called the verdict "disgusting" and asked, "Where is the justice in this?"

"We can't let this go. We need stronger laws to stop violent extremism from within our own nation," he said. He called the two men killed by Rittenhouse – Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum -- "victims" while describing the acquitted defendant as "a violent, dangerous man."

The Democrat went on to incorrectly claim Rittenhouse brought a rifle across state lines, before several minutes later tweeting that "far-right trolls" who sought to correct his claim – as Rittenhouse obtained the rifle in Wisconsin, not Illinois – are "missing the point."

"Two people are dead and their killer is left unaccountable. That’s not justice and they know it," de Blasio concluded.

On "The Story", Terrell said he was grateful for the opportunity to respond to de Blasio.

"He’s an idiot. For him to be in a position of power and to basically discard this verdict, this is what I’ve been talking about," he said.

"He’s sending the opposite message to his surrogates: to destroy, to loot, to rob and to break down the system; to try to tear down our system of justice."

Terrell, a former Democrat who left the party to support Donald Trump, said de Blasio made the "worst statement that a person in power can articulate to a constituency."

"Hopefully Americans know what is right and they respect the rule of law. I’m offended by that statement," he said

Terrell further reacted to President Biden striking a different tone on the Rittenhouse case after the jury acquitted the 18-year-old. In 2020, Biden included Rittenhouse's likeness in a campaign video criticizing "White supremacists."

After jurors found Rittenhouse not guilty on Friday, Biden had a much more measured tone.

"Look, I stand by what the jury has concluded," the president said. "The jury system works and we have to abide by it."

The civil rights attorney told Fox News that Rittenhouse has an "excellent defamation lawsuit" to bring against Biden if he chooses – because he was still a private citizen at the time of the accusation.

Later, media critic Joe Concha echoed Terrell's sentiments on de Blasio – who will be replaced by Democrat Eric Adams on January 1 – telling Fox News that he was silent in the face of left-wing riots but suddenly indignant about the Rittenhouse verdict.

"I didn’t hear one strongly-worded statement from former Governor Cuomo or soon to be ex-mayor as far as when a police officer was attacked in New York City during all of those riots, during the summer of 2020 that they didn’t do enough to stop them… [but] now boy, they’re passionate about this, aren’t they," Concha said.

Concha predicted Rittenhouse may pursue defamation lawsuits against several media outlets who rushed to judge him before his ultimate acquittal.