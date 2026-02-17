CBS' Norah O'Donnell claims coworkers are 'fearful' over the numerous changes in leadership

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Longtime CBS News correspondent Norah O'Donnell remarked on how "challenging" the network's new leadership has been in a podcast interview Tuesday.

While appearing on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show," O'Donnell was asked to comment on the changes at CBS since the network and its parent company, Paramount Global, came under new leadership.

"You know, I have worked at CBS now for, oh my goodness, probably almost 14 years and have had a great career," O'Donnell said. "Whether it was covering the White House anchoring the morning show, anchoring the evening news, and working for ‘60 Minutes,’ we have had a lot of leadership changes at CBS, and that has been challenging, not only for me, but I know for my colleagues. And I think with so many leadership changes, people are fearful about what the future means."

During the podcast, she still spoke highly of CBS News for helping facilitate major interviews, such as her "60 Minutes" interview with President Donald Trump.

"I'm very fortunate to work for CBS News and work with the very best producers and, you know, sometimes we all take a lot of heat, you know, but I happen to work with some really incredible, incredible people who make our job not only interesting and successful, but also we care deeply about each other," O'Donnell said.

CBS News has come under scrutiny since The Free Press founder Bari Weiss took over as editor-in-chief in October, a move that was seen as controversial by many people inside and outside the network.

Shortly after Weiss' new position was announced, John Dickerson, who replaced O'Donnell as anchor of "CBS Evening News," announced that he would be leaving the network after 16 years.

Last week, "CBS Evening News" producer Alicia Hastey abruptly resigned from the network and accused leadership of wanting to conform stories to "ideological expectations."

"The truth is that commitment to those people and the stories they have to sell is increasingly becoming impossible," Hastey said. "Stories may instead be evaluated not just on their journalistic merit but on whether they conform to a shifting set of ideological expectations — a dynamic that pressures producers and reporters to self-censor or avoid challenging narratives that might trigger backlash or unfavorable headlines."

It was later announced on Monday that "60 Minutes" correspondent Anderson Cooper would be leaving the network after almost 20 years.