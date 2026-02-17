'Sinners’ star says it feels ‘dystopian’ to celebrate Oscar nod after ICE killings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oscar nominee and "Sinners" actress Wunmi Mosaku is snubbing her own award season celebration, claiming she cannot enjoy her first-ever nomination following the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal agents in Minnesota.

Mosaku, a British-Nigerian actress, is one of several Hollywood stars who have spoken out recently against immigration enforcement efforts.

"I’ve not been able to celebrate because of what’s going on right now, with the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minnesota," Mosaku told The Times of London in an interview released Saturday and first nationally reported by Variety.



Both Good and Pretti were killed in January amid heightened tensions over immigration. While their deaths remain under investigation, the incidents have prompted demonstrations across the country and criticism from some in Hollywood.

Mosaku also referenced the "kidnapping of a five-year-old boy," referring to Liam Ramos, who was taken into custody by federal immigration agents. Officials said the child’s father fled during an attempted stop, leaving the boy behind.

"It’s difficult to hold both the nomination and the news because one feels beautiful and one is so dark and heavy," Mosaku said, adding it felt "truly dystopian."

"How can I possibly go out and buy some drinks and enjoy the moment?" she said.

The film "Sinners" received 16 Oscar nominations, making it the most-nominated film in the Academy’s history. Mosaku is nominated for "Best Supporting Actress" for her portrayal of Annie in the film, a supernatural thriller set in Jim Crow-era Mississippi.

The actress also took aim at the "very strange American psyche," noting that her husband is not as "shocked" by the news as she is.

"People still can go to work the next day, whereas I’m floored for a week and think, ‘How are people going to crowded places when this has just happened?’ I want a cocoon. My reaction reminds him that this is not normal," she said.

Similar protests have appeared at several of this year’s awards shows.

"ICE Out" pins were seen on stars including Mark Ruffalo, Jean Smart and Ariana Grande at the Golden Globes.

Singer Billie Eilish and "The White Lotus" actress Natasha Rothwell have also criticized ICE policies at the Grammys and Independent Spirit Awards.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.