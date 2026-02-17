Expand / Collapse search
'Sinners’ star says it feels ‘dystopian’ to celebrate Oscar nod after ICE killings

Mosaku joins Billie Eilish and other activist stars in a growing awards season outrage against ICE

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Billie Eilish had the 'audacity' to call out ICE during Grammys speech, journalist says Video

Billie Eilish had the 'audacity' to call out ICE during Grammys speech, journalist says

The 'Fox News @ Night' panel discusses Billie Eilish's anti-I.C.E. speech at the Grammys, Nicki Minaj's support for President Donald Trump and more.

Oscar nominee and "Sinners" actress Wunmi Mosaku is snubbing her own award season celebration, claiming she cannot enjoy her first-ever nomination following the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal agents in Minnesota. 

Mosaku, a British-Nigerian actress, is one of several Hollywood stars who have spoken out recently against immigration enforcement efforts.

"I’ve not been able to celebrate because of what’s going on right now, with the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minnesota," Mosaku told The Times of London in an interview released Saturday and first nationally reported by Variety.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN DROPS ANTI-ICE SONG AFTER MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTINGS

Wunmi Mosaku attends

Wunmi Mosaku attends the Warner Bros. Pictures "Sinners" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on April 3, 2025. (Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Both Good and Pretti were killed in January amid heightened tensions over immigration. While their deaths remain under investigation, the incidents have prompted demonstrations across the country and criticism from some in Hollywood.

Mosaku also referenced the "kidnapping of a five-year-old boy," referring to Liam Ramos, who was taken into custody by federal immigration agents. Officials said the child’s father fled during an attempted stop, leaving the boy behind.

"It’s difficult to hold both the nomination and the news because one feels beautiful and one is so dark and heavy," Mosaku said, adding it felt "truly dystopian."

"How can I possibly go out and buy some drinks and enjoy the moment?" she said.  

BILLIE EILISH'S BROTHER FINNEAS RIPS 'OLD WHITE MEN' WHO WERE ANGERED BY ANTI-ICE GRAMMYS SPEECH

Ryan Coogler and "Sinners" cast

Director Ryan Coogler and the cast and crew of "Sinners" accept the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award onstage during the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 11. (Kevork Djansezian/CBS via Getty Images)

The film "Sinners" received 16 Oscar nominations, making it the most-nominated film in the Academy’s history. Mosaku is nominated for "Best Supporting Actress" for her portrayal of Annie in the film, a supernatural thriller set in Jim Crow-era Mississippi.

The actress also took aim at the "very strange American psyche," noting that her husband is not as "shocked" by the news as she is.

"People still can go to work the next day, whereas I’m floored for a week and think, ‘How are people going to crowded places when this has just happened?’ I want a cocoon. My reaction reminds him that this is not normal," she said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Wunmi Mosaku attends

Wunmi Mosaku attends the Hammer Museum’s "10 Nights of Cinema" screening of Warner Bros.’ "Sinners" in Los Angeles, California, on Dec. 10. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Similar protests have appeared at several of this year’s awards shows. 

"ICE Out" pins were seen on stars including Mark Ruffalo, Jean Smart and Ariana Grande at the Golden Globes.

Singer Billie Eilish and "The White Lotus" actress Natasha Rothwell have also criticized ICE policies at the Grammys and Independent Spirit Awards.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

