Media Buzz

Former body positivity influencer says movement became ‘radical,’ admits feeling ‘brainwashed’

Gabriella Lascano spoke to The New York Times about how 'extreme' the movement became online

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Former body positivity influencer Gabriella Lascano spoke to The New York Times in an article published Monday about her journey from "championing" the body-positivity movement to renouncing it for pushing an unhealthy lifestyle.

Lascano described beginning her online career in 2010, adding that while she never planned on becoming an influencer, she began intentionally pushing the message to "love yourself at any size" after receiving support from other plus-sized women.

Over time, however, she found that she was gaining more and more weight and became unable to do activities she enjoyed, such as traveling or riding roller coasters.

FOLLOWERS FEEL ‘ABANDONED’ AS PLUS-SIZE INFLUENCERS EMBRACE WEIGHT LOSS, BLAME TRUMP FOR CULTURAL SHIFT    

Influencer Gabriella Lascano attends premiere

Gabriella Lascano spoke to the New York Times about her experience with the body positivity movement. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

"Some days, I would look at photos and not even recognize myself," Lascano said. "I’m only five feet tall and at my heaviest, I was close to 400 pounds. I started to wonder if loving myself at any size had become an excuse to ignore how big I was getting. I felt like I saw myself being brainwashed, essentially. Meanwhile, the language around body positivity began sounding more extreme online."

Lascano said that she eventually saw the body positivity community become hostile toward weight loss and exercise, even for health purposes, which led to her turning on the movement.

KATE WINSLET SLAMS HOLLYWOOD’S ‘TERRIFYING’ OBSESSION WITH BOTOX AND WEIGHT-LOSS DRUGS

"But as the body positivity community became more radical, I was scared to say the wrong thing, so I stayed silent. Then, my friend died. She was a body positivity influencer, who founded the world’s first plus-size salon," Lascano said.

hands pinch side of stomach while holding measuring tape

Lascano described how she faced backlash for calling out the body positivity movement for ignoring health risks. (iStock)

In 2023, she posted a video denouncing body positivity, saying she felt "guilty" for being a part of the movement and adding that it's "not fatphobic to care about your health."

Lascano claimed she has since become a pariah to the body positivity community, though she has also lost weight and felt more like herself.

FLASHBACK: SAN FRANCISCO 'WEIGHT CZAR' DECLARES THAT NO ONE HAS TO BE HEALTHY

She still supports a "body positive" message, particularly with the rise of the "SkinnyTok" online trend, but she emphasized that any movement would need to acknowledge the severe health risks that come from obesity.

Obese person sitting

Lascano said that influencers can push a body positive message while still acknowledging health risks of obesity. (iStock)

"We can still be body positive, while acknowledging these risks. We can still love ourselves even if we want to lose weight. That’s what real body positivity should stand for. Loving yourself at any size and having the freedom to change it."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Lascano for a comment.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

