Jury sides with Mayo Clinic in lawsuit from prominent doctor over COVID-era speech

A jury on Thursday rejected a lawsuit brought by an anesthesiologist who claimed the Mayo Clinic retaliated against him for criticizing the government’s response to COVID-19.

An Olmsted County District Court jury "returned its verdict opposing all of Dr. Michael Joyner’s allegations against Mayo Clinic, ending a nine-day trial and more than two years of legal battles between Joyner and Mayo Clinic," the Minnesota Star Tribune reported Friday.

In 2023, Joyner sued Mayo alleging that the leaders at the clinic "told him to limit his comments to ‘prescribed messaging’ in public interviews during the height of the pandemic in 2020 over worries the federal government would cut ongoing health and research funding," according to the paper.

Joyner also alleged that the Mayo Clinic retaliated by suspending him without pay for one week because of his public comments.

He requested an "unspecified amount of money and a court order requiring Mayo to comply with its policies favoring academic freedom and opposing retaliation," the Star Tribune reported.

The Mayo Clinic denied the allegations, stating that Joyner’s suspension followed findings that he "was found to have consistently engaged in rude and disrespectful communications toward coworkers and outside partners."

According to a profile from the American College of Sports Medicine, Joyner has co-authored more than 500 medical studies and received the 2023 Honor Award from the same organization. His honors also include the 1993 Lamport Award for Contributions to Cardiovascular Physiology from the American Physiological Society and an honorary doctorate from McMaster University in 2019.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Mayo Clinic said it "appreciates the jury’s time and thoughtful consideration throughout this trial. We are pleased with the outcome, which reflects the strength of the facts presented. This verdict underscores Mayo Clinic's steadfast commitment to upholding our values and holding individuals accountable to the high standards that define our organization."

Joyner and his counsel did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.