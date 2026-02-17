Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Fox Nation explores how Reagan and John Paul II’s unlikely alliance helped topple the Iron Curtain

Fox Nation special explores how president from small-town Illinois and Polish pontiff shared 'providential mission' to peacefully win Cold War

Taylor Penley
'Reagan and the Pope': Behind the powerful alliance that helped bring down the Iron Curtain Video

'Reagan and the Pope': Behind the powerful alliance that helped bring down the Iron Curtain

Fox Nation's 'Reagan and the Pope' follows the Cold War-era legacies of President Ronald Reagan and Pope John Paul II, who forged an alliance to help bring down the Iron Curtain.

Behind the closed doors of the Vatican Library, two of the most consequential leaders of the 20th century met face to face for the first time.

They came from opposite ends of the world — President Ronald Reagan, raised in the small town of Dixon, Illinois, and Pope John Paul II, forged in the crucible of communist-ruled Poland — yet they shared a singular, almost providential mission: to help bring down the Iron Curtain.

"Reagan need[ed] major allies in his attempt to peaceably win the Cold War…" author and professor Paul Kengor said in Fox Nation's "Reagan and the Pope."

"Now, all of a sudden, with a Polish pope… Reagan saw that as providential, a part of the divine plan."

Pope John Paul II and former President Ronald Reagan

President Ronald Reagan standing with Pope John Paul II outside Vizcaya Mansion.  (Diana Walker/Getty Images)

The new special traces the paths of two of history's most transformative leaders, with expert commentators drawing contrasts between the glitz of Old Hollywood and the turbulence of World War II that ended in a consequential malaise as the Iron Curtain descended upon Europe

Karol Wojtyła became a witness to that turbulence as a young boy in Poland, for whom life was peaceful until it wasn't.

When Nazi Germany invaded in 1939 and thrust the region into war, Wojtyla witnessed atrocities against the people he knew and loved. Nevertheless, he continued practicing his faith in the face of persecution, praying for an end to the war.

Soviet Union and USA flags

The flags of the former Soviet Union and the United States appear in this photo. (iStock)

As time passed, fighting ceased and atheistic communism reared its head, but Wojtyla's faith remained a bedrock of his resolve. In time, he rose through the ranks of the Catholic Church and became the first Slavic pope, ending a 455-year run of Italian pontiffs.

"It's impossible to overstate the importance of a Pole becoming a pope," said podcast host Bill Whittle.

"You now have a Pole in control of the Catholic Church that has been the cultural bedrock of that entire nation."

President Ronald Reagan and Pope John Paul II

President Ronald Reagan sitting with Pope John Paul II in Vizcaya Mansion in 1987. (Diana Walker/Getty Images)

His message — "Be not afraid" — reverberated far beyond St. Peter’s Square and into a Poland yearning for freedom.

Like Reagan, the new pope had embarked on a mission to facilitate change. Both from acting backgrounds, both sidelined by assassination attempts with miraculous outcomes, and both inspired by a profound belief in God's will, they became enemies of the Soviet Union and the leaders of the communist regime knew it.

"[They knew] this guy was dangerous," Jonathan Morris, theologian and Fox News contributor said of the pontiff.

Through historic trips behind the Iron Curtain, through Radio Free Europe broadcasts and private diplomacy, through prayer and policy alike, Reagan and John Paul II forged an unlikely alliance — one that would help reshape the world.

To learn more about the providential partnership that helped change the course of history, stream "Reagan and the Pope" on Fox Nation today.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

