Jimmy Kimmel to host Los Angeles fundraiser for House Democrats: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will reportedly headline an upcoming fundraiser to benefit House Democrats.

According to New York Times reporter Teddy Schleifer, Kimmel will be the special guest for a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee benefit dinner next month.

Schleifer shared an invitation for the event on Tuesday, revealing that it will take place in Los Angeles on Mar. 10 and also feature House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Ticket prices range from $25,000 to over $300,000.

JIMMY KIMMEL TELLS AUDIENCE THAT 'I MIGHT NEED YOUR HELP AGAIN' AMID NEW FCC ANNOUNCEMENT

According to Politico, two people "familiar with the fundraiser who were granted anonymity to discuss the details" confirmed the event.

Fox News Digital reached out to the DCCC and Kimmel's representative for comment.

Kimmel has been a longtime supporter of the Democratic Party and has taken part in fundraiser events to support Democratic candidates.

JIMMY KIMMEL'S LATE-NIGHT EVOLUTION FROM APOLITICAL FUNNYMAN TO DEM ACTIVIST

In June 2024, Kimmel led a similar Los Angeles event to raise money for then-President Joe Biden's re-election campaign. Celebrity guests included George Clooney, Julia Roberts and former President Barack Obama, and the event reportedly raised over $30 million.

The event later went viral after a clip showed what appeared to be Obama guiding Biden off a stage. Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race one month later.

Kimmel continued to raise funds for Democrats, lending his name and endorsement to former Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.

FCC CHAIR HAS NO REGRETS OVER THE DRAMATIC JIMMY KIMMEL SAGA LAST YEAR

"Sorry to break your cold little heart, Donald, but I endorse Kamala Harris for president. I've had the privilege of interviewing our Vice President several times. She is a kind, brilliant and delightful person who cares very much about our country," a fundraising email obtained by Fox News Digital read.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Kimmel also campaigned for Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen during a Las Vegas event in 2024.