Fox Nation takes on streaming giants with Prime Video launch featuring exclusive content in February 2026

Fox Nation's full slate of programming is now available as a subscription on Prime Video.

Users can access Fox Nation’s entire programming library, including more than 10,000 hours of curated original series, documentaries and specials for $8.99 per month or $71.88 annually, beginning on Feb. 17, 2026.



Subscribers also have the option to bundle Fox Nation with the Fox One streaming service in a single subscription on Prime Video, giving "cord-cutters" access to the complete portfolio of Fox’s leading news, sports and entertainment content all in one app for $24.99 monthly.

Since launching in 2018, Fox Nation has evolved into a destination streaming platform, offering exclusive content spanning faith-based programming, history, true crime, live sports and lifestyle series.

Subscribers will gain access to Fox Nation’s acclaimed original series, including the platform’s most-watched program, "Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints," hosted by the legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese. The celebrated series recently returned for season two, featuring an episode directed by his daughter, Francesca Scorsese.

Fox Nation’s slate also features programming from a wide range of Hollywood talent, including Kevin Costner, Kim Kardashian, Rob Lowe, 50 Cent, Matthew McConaughey, Dan Aykroyd, Kelsey Grammer, Dennis Quaid and more.

Upcoming releases include "David: King of Israel," hosted by Zachary Levi, which premieres this month, along with all-new episodes of "The Saints."

Fox Nation is also the exclusive streaming home of Real American Freestyle (RAF), offering the only at-home live viewing experience for the emerging league redefining professional freestyle wrestling.

The platform features exclusive new seasons of "COPS" alongside original programming hosted by Fox News Channel stars like Sean Hannity, Greg Gutfeld, Bret Baier, Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt and others. Fox Nation subscribers also receive next-day access to Fox News Channel’s powerful primetime lineup, including daily episodes from Laura Ingraham and Jesse Watters.

Fox Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the Fox News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans.

Morning Consult named Fox Nation as one of the top 10 fastest-growing brands in 2023 among Gen Z adults, with the platform placing in the top 15 overall.