Colbert trashes 'crap' CBS statement denying network killed Talarico interview

Late-night host Stephen Colbert fired back at a statement from CBS on Tuesday denying that the network blocked his interview with Texas Democrat James Talarico from airing.

"I said my piece last night. We made some jokes — it's what they pay me for — and I was ready to let the whole thing go. Until a few hours ago, when my group chat blowed up because, without ever talking to me, the corporation put out this press release. This statement," he said, holding a piece of paper with CBS' comments. "Now, this is a surprisingly small piece of paper considering how many butts it’s trying to cover."

The late-night host read the statement, which said, "THE LATE SHOW was not prohibited by CBS from broadcasting the interview with Rep. James Talarico." The statement added that the show provided Colbert with legal guidance that the broadcast could trigger the FCC equal-time rule and gave options on how to do it.

"Now clearly, this statement was written by — and I’m guessing — four lawyers. Now, I’m not a lawyer, and I don’t want to tell them how to do their jobs. But since they seem intent on telling me how to do mine, here we go! Fellas, fellas! I am well aware that we can book other guests," he said. "I didn’t need to be presented with that option. I’ve had Jasmine Crockett on my show twice!"

The late-night host said Monday that the network had barred him from airing his interview with Talarico, who is running for Senate in Texas. The liberal comedian tied the move to the FCC's enforcement of the long-standing equal time rule, which allows all legally qualified candidates, regardless of party, to receive equal airtime on the broadcast networks.

"So, we obeyed our network and put the interview on YouTube, where it’s gotten millions of views. And I can see why. Talarico’s an interesting guy. I don’t know if he should be the senator, but it was a good discussion. I wish we could have put it on the show, where no one would have watched it," he said Tuesday.

Colbert said every word of his script from Monday's show was approved by CBS' lawyers and said that he wasn't "mad."

"I don’t know what this is about. For the record, I’m not even mad. I really don’t want an adversary relationship with the network. I’ve never had one," he said.

"I’m just so surprised that this giant, global corporation would not stand up to these bullies. Come on, you’re Paramount! No. No. No, you’re more than that. You’re Paramount Plus! Plus what? I guess we’re all going to find out pretty soon. And for the lawyers to release this without even talking to me is really surprising. I don’t even know what to do with this crap," the liberal late-night host said.

Colbert then picked up a dog poop bag, grabbed the piece of paper with the statement, and crumpled it into the bag before tossing it away.

Last year, CBS announced that the liberal late night host's show would be ending in May 2026.

The network said at the time it was a purely financial decision.

CBS News and Paramount did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

When reached for comment on Tuesday, the network directed Fox News Digital to its statement.