Jennifer Welch targets Rubio in rant about how 'brown-skinned' MAGA supporters are White nationalists

Jennifer Welch of the "I’ve Had It" podcast raged at Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s speech in Europe, arguing on Tuesday that MAGA is essentially a multiracial coalition united around White nationalism.

Rubio went viral on the international stage for his Saturday remarks before the Munich Security Conference, making the case that it is in the best interests of America to have European allies who are proud of their own identities as part of a shared Western civilization.

"We want allies who are proud of their culture and of their heritage, who understand that we are heirs to the same great and noble civilization," he said.

Welch argued on her podcast, "Here's what's so interesting about the MAGA regime to me is they're all White nationalists, even the brown-skinned ones, even the Latinos. Here's Marco Rubio at the Munich conference going full White-nationalist, and I just want to remind you, viewer, he's Cuban."

They then played a clip of Rubio speaking to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a joint press event, saying, "It is the kind of thing that I think, for example, I can say to you with confidence that President Trump is deeply committed to your success because your success is our success, because this relationship we have here in Central Europe through you is so essential and vital for our national interests in the years to come."

Welch then went on to argue that while various small European countries have a deep sense of culture, what makes the United States "cool" is the multicultural setting.

She then pivoted to slamming White Americans concerned about their culture’s decline as hypocrites, saying they all depend on multiculturalism for entertainment.

"So then it leads me to this," she said. "Are you the type of citizen that sees your fellow Americans – whether they're from India, they're from Cuba, they're from Pakistan, wherever – do you see them as your fellow citizens, or do you see them as less than?"

Welch, who grew up in Oklahoma, has made numerous comments decrying White people as having "no culture" and being "boring."

"If it was all White people here right now, it would be boring as s---," arguing during an appearance at a NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani victory party. "I’ve grown up in those circles."

"Everybody needs some spice and color in their lives," she continued. "Life's a lot better. And that's the coolest thing about America. Americans have no culture except for multiculturalism."

