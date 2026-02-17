Major Trump critic has 'not dismissed' another presidential run ahead of 2028 election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., revealed he has not dismissed a potential run for president in 2028.

Booker, who is seeking re-election this year, was asked by Jaime Harrison on his podcast Tuesday about whether he would launch another presidential campaign, considering 2028 was "right around the corner."

"I know the folks in Jersey would love to have a president who's from New Jersey," Harrison said.

"They'd love to have Bruce Springsteen play at the inauguration," Booker joked.

He added, "I am telling you right now, I don't... I'm not even coy about these things. I'm running for reelection. I have not dismissed the idea of running for president again in '28."

Booker previously ran for president during the 2020 election but suspended his campaign in Jan. 2020 before the Iowa caucuses.

Booker has garnered national attention through his vocal opposition to President Donald Trump.

In 2025, Booker broke the record for the longest speech on the Senate floor after speaking for 25 hours against the Trump administration and the Republican Party.

"In just 71 days, the President of the United States has inflicted so much harm on Americans' safety, financial stability, the core foundations of our democracy, and even our aspirations as a people for, from our highest offices, a sense of common decency," Booker opened his speech.

Booker's comments on Harrison's podcast came after Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., told the BBC Monday night that he was also "seriously" considering a presidential run in 2028.

"I have people talk to me about it all the time, but we have an election in 2026 that I'm really worried about. We've got to get through that first. I will make a decision," Kelly said.