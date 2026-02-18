Teen falsely accused of race-based bullying wins $3.2M verdict from Texas jury after viral allegations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas jury has delivered a decisive verdict in a case that once ignited national outrage and dominated headlines.

Five years after a classmate accused Asher Vann of racially motivated bullying at a sleepover, jurors awarded Vann — now a college freshman — $3.2 million in damages, finding that false claims and a viral narrative caused severe emotional distress and invaded his privacy.

"I don’t feel so scared and so little as I did back then. I feel like I’m getting heard," Vann said Tuesday on "The Will Cain Show."

"I feel people will understand me and people will listen to me and help me climb up this uphill battle."

The case stemmed from a 2021 incident in which 13-year-old SeMarion Humphrey alleged that Vann and several other boys shot him with a BB gun and forced him to drink urine during a sleepover — accusations that were quickly framed as race-based bullying and drew national media attention, protests and involvement from activists.

Vann said the accusations were far from the truth.

"We went hunting for frogs. We had big jackets on, so dumb kids, we each took shots at each other like a Nerf war, except with airsoft guns," he recalled.

"Then after, he [Humphrey] fell asleep, and way before that, we all agreed, whoever falls asleep first gets pranked, and he got pranked, and it was nasty, but it was not like this big racial torture that it was played out to be."

Vann was never charged with a crime, and police investigations at the time did not result in any arrests. But the allegations spread rapidly on social media, prompting demonstrations in the Vann family’s neighborhood and calls for school officials to expel him.

Cain asked Asher's father, Aaron Vann, how the widespread backlash affected his family.

"Everything's happening all at once. You don't know what to do. You go into immediate protection mode and [are] protecting your family," he replied.

"I wanted to get our story up, but I knew that there was a way to do that in an appropriate manner that wasn't trial by social media."

Humphrey's mother, Summer Smith, said in a statement to Fox News:

"The legal claims in this matter are for intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy. It's important to note that this does not involve allegations of defamation or slander. Additionally, it's just as important to know that this decision will be appealed."

"I remain steadfast in my commitment to seeking justice for my son and will continue to fight vigorously on his behalf," she added.

Attorney Justin Nichols told Fox News the jury consisted of five African American members, three Asian members, two Latino members and the remaining jurors Caucasian — a diverse panel he said carefully weighed the evidence before reaching its decision.

He also responded to Smith's statement while appearing on-air.

"This is emblematic of somebody who continues to refuse to accept responsibility throughout the case, throughout their depositions and even on the stand," he said.

"They continued to push this false narrative of racism that they know did not exist, that was untrue, and they continue to double down instead of finally taking some responsibility for hurting so many lives."