Planned Parenthood touts vasectomies for ‘people who carry sperm’ as demand spikes after Dobbs

The Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts (PPLM) announced it is expanding vasectomy services, referring to potential patients as "people who carry sperm."

In a Friday announcement , PPLM said that in recognition of Valentine's Day, it had begun offering vasectomies on the holiday.

"For many of our patients, getting care that gives them control of their fertility and ability to plan their future is a joyful experience," Dr. Luu Ireland, chief medical officer, said in a statement that was included in the announcement.

"With this campaign, we’re showing that getting the birth control that works best for you and your family is an act of joy and love," Ireland added. "Birth control is for and is used by people of all genders. By offering vasectomy, we are providing men and people who carry sperm an option for long-term contraception while also eroding the idea that pregnancy prevention falls just on people who can get pregnant. It's for all of us."

The announcement noted the Supreme Court’s June 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that ended the recognition that abortion is a constitutional right and gave the states the power to determine their abortion laws.

PPLM said that demand for "permanent contraception" such as tubal ligation and vasectomies has " significantly increased " since the Dobbs ruling.

To advertise the new offering, PPLM said it would distribute "vasectomy valentine" cards at its four locations and at "supportive local businesses," which they said included Lamplighter Brewing in Cambridge, Aeronaut Brewing in Somerville, the Brookline Booksmith, Lucky’s Tattoo & Piercing locations in Boston, Northampton, and Easthampton, and Emerald City Plant Shop in Norwood.

Individuals described by the organization as "people who carry sperm" are instructed to book an in-person consultation at one of PPLM’s four locations: Boston, Worcester, Marlborough, or Springfield, before getting the procedure.

Vasectomies are currently being performed only at the Worcester location.

Fox News Digital reached out to PPLM for comment.

