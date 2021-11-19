Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

U.S.
Published

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts in Kenosha trial

Rittenhouse would have faced a mandatory life sentence if found guilty

Fox News
close
Leo Terrell: It was a mistake to not sequester the Rittenhouse jury Video

Leo Terrell: It was a mistake to not sequester the Rittenhouse jury

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell explains why the Rittenhouse jury should have been sequestered.

Jurors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Friday declared Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts, capping off an intense trial surrounding the deadly unrest in that city last summer. 

Rittenhouse, 18, would have faced a mandatory life sentence if found guilty and convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.

The verdict came on the fourth day of deliberations and 15th day of the trial.

Kyle Rittenhouse, center, pulls out his chair for a meeting Judge Bruce Schroeder called during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

Kyle Rittenhouse, center, pulls out his chair for a meeting Judge Bruce Schroeder called during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News)

Local officers, media and protesters were seen positioned around the Kenosha County Courthouse Friday.

KENOSHA PROTESTERS DEMAND RITTENHOUSE BE FOUND GUILTY

Rittenhouse was facing charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety after he fatally shot two people and injured a third person during the second night of civil unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020.

Chuck Reed of Milwaukee, who is feels Kyle Rittenhouse should be found not guilts argues with anti Kyle Rittenhouse people at the Kenosha County Courthouse during the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with homicide and attempted homicide in the Aug. 25, 2020 fatal shootings of two people and the wounding of a third during unrest in Kenosha that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. His attorneys say he acted in self defense.Mjs Rittenhouse 00772

Chuck Reed of Milwaukee, who is feels Kyle Rittenhouse should be found not guilts argues with anti Kyle Rittenhouse people at the Kenosha County Courthouse during the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with homicide and attempted homicide in the Aug. 25, 2020 fatal shootings of two people and the wounding of a third during unrest in Kenosha that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. His attorneys say he acted in self defense.Mjs Rittenhouse 00772

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The judge tossed one charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 on Monday after Rittenhouse's defense team argued that a subsection of the law concerning short-barreled rifles was grounds for dismissal. 

His attorneys argued that the then-17-year-old was acting in self-defense after being attacked from behind when he shot Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, as well as deceased Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26 in the riots following the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man, Jacob Blake.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Your Money