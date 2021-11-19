Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts in Kenosha trial

Jurors in Kenosha, Wisconsin , on Friday declared Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts, capping off an intense trial surrounding the deadly unrest in that city last summer.

Rittenhouse, 18, would have faced a mandatory life sentence if found guilty and convicted of first-degree intentional homicide .

The verdict came on the fourth day of deliberations and 15th day of the trial.

Local officers, media and protesters were seen positioned around the Kenosha County Courthouse Friday.

KENOSHA PROTESTERS DEMAND RITTENHOUSE BE FOUND GUILTY

Rittenhouse was facing charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety after he fatally shot two people and injured a third person during the second night of civil unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020.

The judge tossed one charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 on Monday after Rittenhouse's defense team argued that a subsection of the law concerning short-barreled rifles was grounds for dismissal.

His attorneys argued that the then-17-year-old was acting in self-defense after being attacked from behind when he shot Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, as well as deceased Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26 in the riots following the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man , Jacob Blake.

