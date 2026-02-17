Expand / Collapse search
Stephen Colbert

CBS denies it blocked Colbert from broadcasting Talarico interview after host claimed network lawyers halted

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Colbert rages at CBS after network pulls interview with Texas Democrat Video

Colbert rages at CBS after network pulls interview with Texas Democrat

Fox News correspondent Nate Foy joins ‘America Reports’ to give the latest on late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert’s fury at CBS over a pulled interview with State Rep. James Talarico, D-Texas.

CBS is denying Stephen Colbert's claim that it blocked his interview with Texas Democrat James Talarico from airing. 

"THE LATE SHOW was not prohibited by CBS from broadcasting the interview with Rep. James Talarico," the network told Fox News Digital in a statement Tuesday. 

The statement continued, "The show was provided legal guidance that the broadcast could trigger the FCC equal-time rule for two other candidates, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and presented options for how the equal time for other candidates could be fulfilled. THE LATE SHOW decided to present the interview through its YouTube channel with on-air promotion on the broadcast rather than potentially providing the equal-time options."

COLBERT FUMES AT CBS, SAYS IT BARRED HIM FROM INTERVIEWING TEXAS DEM AMID FCC CRACKDOWN

Stephen Colbert delivers monologue

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during Wednesday’s December 10, 2025 show. (Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

A representative for "The Late Show" did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

This is a developing story.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.

