CBS denies it blocked Colbert from broadcasting Talarico interview after host claimed network lawyers halted

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CBS is denying Stephen Colbert's claim that it blocked his interview with Texas Democrat James Talarico from airing.

"THE LATE SHOW was not prohibited by CBS from broadcasting the interview with Rep. James Talarico," the network told Fox News Digital in a statement Tuesday.

The statement continued, "The show was provided legal guidance that the broadcast could trigger the FCC equal-time rule for two other candidates, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and presented options for how the equal time for other candidates could be fulfilled. THE LATE SHOW decided to present the interview through its YouTube channel with on-air promotion on the broadcast rather than potentially providing the equal-time options."

COLBERT FUMES AT CBS, SAYS IT BARRED HIM FROM INTERVIEWING TEXAS DEM AMID FCC CRACKDOWN

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A representative for "The Late Show" did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This is a developing story.