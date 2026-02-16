JD Vance calls AOC Munich moment 'most uncomfortable 20 seconds of television' he has ever seen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance sharply criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., over "embarrassing" moments in Munich, labeling one as "the most uncomfortable 20 seconds of television" he has ever seen.

"Does anybody really believe that AOC has very thoughtful ideas about the global world order or about what the United States should do with our policy in Asia or our policy Europe? No," Vance said.

Joining "The Story" on Tuesday, Vance discussed the United States' military maneuvering on Iran, midterm elections and developments at the Munich Security Conference in a wide-ranging interview.

The vice president’s comments come after rumored 2028 Democratic presidential front-runner Ocasio-Cortez faced backlash for her responses to foreign policy questions at the Munich Security Conference.

President Donald Trump called AOC’s responses "not a good look" for the country, while Vance accused her of "mouthing slogans" written by somebody else.

While criticizing Trump’s capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, Ocasio-Cortez mistakenly stated that Venezuela is located south of the equator.

"It is not a remark on who Maduro was as a leader. He canceled elections. He was an anti-democratic leader. That doesn’t mean that we can kidnap a head of state and engage in acts of war just because the nation is below the equator," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Vance accused the Democratic lawmaker of being fed lines rather than having her own understanding of key issues.

"It’s a person who doesn't know what she actually thinks," Vance told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum. "And I've seen this way too much in Washington with politicians where they are given lines and when you ask them to go outside the lines they were given, they completely fall apart."

Ocasio-Cortez also appeared to stumble while asked whether the U.S. should commit troops to defend Taiwan if China were to move.

"Um, you know, I think that this is such a, you know, I think that this is a um — this is, of course, a, um, very long-standing, um, policy of the United States," Ocasio-Cortez said.

"I think what we are hoping for is that we want to make sure that we never get to that point, and we want to make sure that we are moving in all of our economic research and our global positions to avoid any such confrontation and for that question to even arise," she continued.

The vice president suggested Ocasio-Cortez should familiarize herself with U.S.-China relations before addressing such issues on behalf of the country on an international stage.

"If I had given that answer, I would say, ‘You know what? Maybe I ought to go read a book about China and Taiwan before I go out on the world stage again.’ I hope that Congresswoman Cortez has the same humility," Vance said.

Vance argued that Ocasio-Cortez’s performance in Munich underscores what he described as "thin" Democratic policy on major issues like foreign policy.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Ocasio-Cortez’s office for comment.