Hunter Biden corruption allegations turning off Hispanic voters, warns Daniel Garza

The Libre Initiative president Daniel Garza said Friday on "Fox & Friends First" that one issue hurting President Biden with Hispanic voters is the continuing questions about his son Hunter Biden's financial dealings and allegations of corruption. Garza said many Latinos have come to America to get away from public corruption and socialism.

BIDEN'S APPROVAL RATING WITH HISPANIC VOTERS PLUMMETS IN NEW POLL

DANIEL GARZA: Latinos are very uncomfortable with how comfortable this administration is with socialist-type policies. … How we're paying more, getting less, and getting fleeced. It turns out that Latinos and fellow Americans, we're also getting fleeced by Hunter Biden. And this is something that, of course, Latinos have seen throughout Latin America and Central America and Mexico. The corruption that happens where you fleece those that are being governed and the Biden family turns out to do to put the Plantagenets, the Tudors, the Medicis and the Borgias to shame. They are operating out of the same playbook, as old as time, it turns out. And this is not something that, of course, is appealing to Latinos or our fellow Americans.

