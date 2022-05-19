Biden's Hispanic approval ratings plummets to 26% in new poll

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden's approval rating among Hispanic Americans has plummeted to 26%, according to a Wednesday poll from Quinnipiac University.

Biden is less popular among Hispanics than any other demographic, including age and gender ,the poll found. The same Quinnipiac poll conducted last year put Hispanic support for Biden at 55%.

BIDEN APPROVAL RATINGS PLUMMET AMID WAR AND INFLATION FEARS IN NEW PUBLIC OPINION POLL

Biden has been consistently hitting new lows in the polls for nearly a year.

Young Americans and White men also have low approvals for Biden, at 27% and 29% respectively.

The president's highest approval ratings are among Americans older than 65 and black Americans, at 45% and 63% respectively. Black Americans are the only demographic in which Biden has a positive approval rating, according to the poll.

Biden has faced heavy criticism for his handling of the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

BORDER PATROL AGENTS GET INTO HEATED EXCHANGE WITH LEADERSHIP DURING MAYORKAS VISIT, LEAKED VIDEO SHOWS

The poll comes days before the Biden administration plans to end Title 42, a Trump-era COVID-19 rule allowing border officials to speedily deport most migrants. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has acknowledged that ending the rule will only exacerbate the ongoing surge.

