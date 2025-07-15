Democrats 'accidentally' awakened a Gen Z rebellion they can no longer control, says Brett Cooper

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Barack Obama is urging Democrats to stop complaining and get involved, telling party members dissatisfied with its direction to "just toughen up."

But one conservative podcaster says she doubts the younger generation will respond to that advice.

"These new young Democrats coming in, they said actually something very similar to what Obama said," Fox News contributor and political commentator Brett Cooper told "America’s Newsroom" on Tuesday.

"They said it's time to start actually having solutions and to stop whining about what Republicans are doing and actually try to compete with them."

Cooper noted a rising sense of frustration among Gen Z progressives who feel the Democratic Party isn’t doing enough to contend with Republicans. It’s a similar sentiment shared by former President Barack Obama during a fundraiser with Democratic donors last week.

"I think it’s going to require a little bit less navel-gazing and a little less whining and being in fetal positions. And it’s going to require Democrats to just toughen up," said Obama, according to excerpts obtained by CNN.

"Don’t tell me you’re a Democrat, but you’re kind of disappointed right now, so you’re not doing anything. No, now is exactly the time that you get in there and do something."

Many younger Democrats have launched primary campaigns nationwide, looking to dethrone establishment Democrats.

"One of the things that they've [Democrats] accidentally done right is infuriating young people," argued Cooper, who said upsetting Gen Z voters may have energized the base more.

"Because Gen Z, as we know, they are very emotional, especially on the left. They want to be involved."

There are a slew of young Democratic hopefuls looking to unseat older lawmakers. 25-year-old social media influencer and progressive activist Deja Foxx is among those young candidates with a chance at claiming a House seat.

In an upset victory, she was able to win the Democratic Party’s congressional primary for an Arizona House seat. The spot had been left empty following the death of Rep. Raul Grijalva in March.

"I think by pissing them off, really, and screwing up the last election for the Democrats, that they've gotten a lot of younger people engaged," explained Cooper, who added that their increased participation stems from a desire to shift the party’s direction.

Cooper also said more young people are getting involved because of social media, something she believes Republicans have done a better job utilizing so far.

"They saw what really worked with Trump. They saw what worked with JD Vance, of having authentic leaders who are speaking directly to the people, who are big on social media but actually feel like they're speaking directly to the public rather than just having a [communications team] run everything," she said.

It’s that online authenticity, Cooper said, that could lead younger Democrats to pose a larger threat in elections moving forward.