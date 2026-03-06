MS NOW producer slammed for 'elitist' swipe at Trump's DHS pick Markwayne Mullin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A producer for MS NOW is under fire from critics accusing him of elitism over an X post about Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., the newly-minted Department of Homeland Security (DHS) nominee.

Kyle Griffin, the executive producer of "The Weeknight" and a prolific liberal social media poster, put a spotlight on Mullin's education level after President Donald Trump tapped him to replace ousted DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

"Markwayne Mullin looks to be the only currently serving senator without at least a bachelor's degree," wrote Griffin, who has 1.2 million followers on X.

Mullin, who took over his family's plumbing business at age 20 after his father became ill, earned an associate's degree from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology in 2010.

The post went viral, and critics quickly reacted, accusing Griffin of passing elitist judgment on the Trump nominee.

"You say that like it's a bad thing," conservative activist Greg Price responded to Griffin.

CAPITOL HILL DEMS HAIL TRUMP'S DHS OUSTER OF NOEM AFTER HEATED SENATE HEARING

"Pompass media elitoid: Show me any and all useless university degrees that cost 6-figures a piece. Normal American: Show me the family business built with your grit, wit & wisdom that cost another fella high 8-figures to buy," FOX Business host Dagen McDowell wrote.

'IT WAS TIME': DESPITE RARE CRITICISM, SOME HILL REPUBLICANS WELCOME KRISTI NOEM'S OUSTER

"[Alejandro] Mayorkas had a BA from Berkley and a JD from Loyola Marymount and the difference between him and Markwayne Mullin is one of them won't allow 20 million illegal aliens to cross the border," conservative commentator CJ Pearson said, referencing the Biden-era DHS secretary.

"Who cares?" asked Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz.

"He dropped out and took over his dad's plumbing business at the age of 20 when his dad got sick. No one cares about where you went to college anymore," political strategist Thomas Hern replied.

"Why people in America despise the media class," conservative X personality Reagan Battalion said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

MS NOW did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.