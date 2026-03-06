Far-left podcaster goes on profane anti-ICE, anti-Trump rant after winning GLAAD award

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"I've had It" podcast host Jennifer Welch went on a profanity-laced tirade while speaking onstage at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday.

"I want to say something with my full chest — never obey in advance. F--- ICE! F--- Donald Trump! Free Palestine! And save trans kids!" Welch exclaimed while accepting her award.

GLAAD is a nonprofit organization that advocates for the LGBTQ community and hosts an annual awards show honoring media and entertainment figures who support that mission.

Welch won this year's Outstanding Podcast Episode category and has gone viral over the last year for some of her more controversial takes.

In December, the far-left podcast host claimed that Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk "justified" his own killing, reacting to a clip of his widow, Erika Kirk, condemning people for mocking or rationalizing his assassination.

"The person that I heard that justified his death was him," Welch said. "He’s the one that said on tape that if school kids die, but it means he gets to have a Second Amendment, then that’s what it’s going to be. He’s the one that justified it."

"And I believe at the time of shooting, he was talking about gun violence at the time. That’s wild to me, number one. And then for her — I want to get your opinion on this as a Black man — for her to say that people are dehumanizing Charlie Kirk," Welch told former CNN host Don Lemon on her "I've Had It" podcast .

CBS' Bari Weiss asking Erika Kirk during a town hall that aired that month about people mocking and celebrating her husband's assassination. Kirk called those people "sick," and said the internet was dehumanizing people.

During another episode of "I've had it" in December, Welch slammed Erika Kirk as a "grifter" who should be "kicked to the curb" in the aftermath of her husband's assassination.

The podcast host condemned Erika Kirk for an interview she did with The New York Times at the DealBook summit in Manhattan. During the summit, Kirk spoke about the popularity of Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, noting, "What I don’t want to have happen is young women in the city look to the government as a solution to put off having a family or a marriage because you’re relying on the government to support you."

"You actually allow yourself to be afforded all of the luxuries of all of the civil rights fights that the suffragettes and other women fought for you to be able to be a full-time working mother, to be the CEO of a company," Welch said. "You just weaponize your gender to rubes so that you can grift off of them."

The podcaster has a history of condemning White people and Christians, and argued that Erika Kirk is a disgrace to her own cause.

"You are an opportunistic grifter who weaponizes your gender to demean women, and you are a walking, talking, breathing example as to why nobody, number one, wants to be a Christian, and, number two, wants to be a female hypocrite such as yourself," Welch said. "Your language, your organization makes women less safe, all across the board. Your deceased husband was an unrepentant racist and a homophobe, and women are a lot more empathetic than you are, Erika."

Fox News Digital's Alexander Hall and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.