Katie Couric asks Gavin Newsom if being 'ridiculously good-looking' is a problem

Couric's question came after a Vogue magazine profile piece called him 'embarrassingly handsome' last month

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Journalist Katie Couric asked Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom on her podcast if being "ridiculously good-looking" was a problem for his image.

Longtime journalist Katie Couric asked if Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., had a problem with being "ridiculously good-looking."

During an interview on Couric's "Next Question" podcast released Thursday, the former "Today" co-host remarked on how Newsom has been described as "slick" and whether that was a reference to his hairstyle. Newsom acknowledged that the comments had caused him to play into a "character."

"Do you have a 'Zoolander' problem?" Couric asked, referencing the 2001 Ben Stiller comedy.

Gavin NEwsom clapping at event in South Carolina for his book

Katie Couric and California Gov. Gavin Newsom went viral after she asked if he had a "Zoolander" problem. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

After Newsom began laughing at the comment, she followed, "Are you just ridiculously good-looking, as Vogue said? No, seriously. What do you do about that?"

"You don't do anything about it. 'Cuz if you're going to do something about it, then you're b--------ing people. You know what? I am who I am. And it's fine. You don't have to like me. Or maybe you like a slick person. I don't know. Whatever. It's okay," Newsom said.

Both Newsom and Couric were mocked on social media for the exchange.

"He can't run for President on his record, so they are attempting to fabricate charisma," conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller wrote.

NEWSOM SAYS PROMINENT DEMS BAILED ON HIS PODCAST AFTER CHARLIE KIRK INTERVIEW, HITS PARTY'S CANCEL CULTURE

Republican communicator Matt Whitlock commented, "Gavin has a serious Beto problem in that the media infatuation with him doesn't match the record or actual political viability."

A copy of Gov. Gavin Newsom's new memoir

Gov. Gavin Newsom is considered a potential 2028 Democratic candidate for president.  (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

"This reminds me of when Chris Cillizza posted on Twitter, 'Let me say for the billionth time: Reporters don’t root for a side. Period.' Absolutely nailed it," Outkick writer Ian Miller remarked.

New York Post columnist Kirsten Fleming joked, "His walk out song at the DNC is going to be 'I’m too sexy.'"

Couric's comments resembled a Vogue magazine profile piece on Newsom, a 2028 presidential contender, that described the governor as "embarrassingly handsome" last month.

"Let’s get this out of the way: He is embarrassingly handsome, his hair seasoned with silver, at ease with his own eminence as he delivers his final State of the State address," the opening line read.

Gov. Gavin Newsom during a stop on his book tour in South Carolina

Vogue magazine previously called Gov. Gavin Newsom "embarrassingly handsome" last month. (Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The magazine was similarly mocked across social media.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

