Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Jewish leaders want Chicago mayor to create antisemitism task force

The Chicago Commission on Human Relations found that the Jewish community experienced a 58% increase in hate crimes, spanning between 2023-2024

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
close
Waltz slams UN as 'cesspool for antisemitism' Video

Waltz slams UN as 'cesspool for antisemitism'

U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz says the United Nations has an "atrocious history" on antisemitism and urges institutional change.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jewish leaders are pressuring Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to establish an antisemitism task force because they believe he’s not doing enough to protect the Jewish community, Fox News Digital has learned.

"There was a 58% rise in hate crimes," Rebecca Weininger, the senior regional director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Midwest, told Fox News Digital, specifically referring to anti-Jewish hate crimes. "So to be clear, that's not hate incidents. It's hate crimes, bias-motivated crimes against Jews in the city of Chicago."

The Chicago Commission on Human Relations in July last year found that the Jewish community experienced a 58% increase in hate crimes from 2023-2024. Other groups experienced a decline. 

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

Jewish leaders are pressuring Mayor Brandon Johnson to establish an antisemitism task force because they believe he’s not doing enough to protect their community, Fox News Digital has learned. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The ADL held a press conference on Monday to demand that Johnson adopt recommendations of the Chicago Commission on Human Relations.

Among those recommendations is a task force to protect Jewish members.

"Establish the task force your commission recommended, name a leader accountable for this work, set timelines, make progress public," Chicago Sinai Congregation Rabbi Amanda Greene told ABC 7.

Cloud Gate, known as The Bean, in Chicago

The Chicago Commission on Human Relations in July last year found that the Jewish community experienced a 58% increase in hate crimes while other groups experienced a decline. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NYC ANTISEMITIC INCIDENTS NEARLY TRIPLE DESPITE OTHER CRIMES REACHING RECORD LOWS

"The taskforce would be very similar to other task forces that the mayor's office already has in other marginalized communities. It would be populated by the mainstream Jewish community as a way to give information to the mayor about the lived experience of Jews in Chicago right now," Weininger told Fox News Digital. 

Weininger continued, "To help inform other executive policies that he could adopt that would be immediately beneficial to the mainstream Jewish population."

Anti-Defemation League press conference

The ADL held a press conference on Monday to demand that Johnson adopt recommendations of the Chicago Commission on Human Relations. (Anti-Defamation League )

CHICAGO MAYOR BRANDON JOHNSON PUTS ICE ‘ON NOTICE’ WITH EXECUTIVE ORDER SEEKING PROSECUTION OF AGENTS

Other task forces Chicago established are the Task Force on Missing and Murdered Chicago Women, which focuses on policy changes to address violence against women, and the Reparations Task Force. Chicago also established a Task Force on Black Immigrants that investigates social and economic conditions for Black immigrants in Illinois.

Johnson's office declined to comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Related Article

Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Fear and loathing in the Big Apple
Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Fear and loathing in the Big Apple

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn

Close modal

Continue