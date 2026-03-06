NJ Senate votes 38–0 to require free menstrual products at public colleges under ‘menstrual equity’ bill

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lawmakers in New Jersey have advanced what they call a "menstrual equity" mandate that would require public colleges and universities to provide free menstrual products to students following a 38–0 Senate vote on Feb. 24.

"Period poverty places students in a vulnerable position where they must weigh the choice between buying period products or other basic essentials like clothing or food. This barrier disproportionately affects students of color, who already face greater inequities in higher education," state Sen. Angela V. McKnight, D-Hudson, said in a recent statement quoted in Insider NJ.

"This initiative has seen success in other states and public universities nationwide, making it time for New Jersey to adopt a similar approach to improve health, safety, and the overall student experience," McKnight said.

The legislation , introduced Jan. 13 and sponsored by McKnight and state Sen. Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz, directs the president of each public institution of higher education to convene a menstrual equity task force.

According to the bill text, the task force would be required to advance efforts toward achieving menstrual equity and, within six months of the law taking effect, identify the number of students seeking free menstrual products, potential distribution locations, proposals to expand access, the estimated cost of the plan, and a timeline for the plan.

College presidents would then be required to implement the plan within 12 months of the bill’s effective date.

The statement describes the bill's goals this way: "To increase access to menstrual products on college campuses in New Jersey, legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz and Senator Angela V. McKnight that would require each public university to develop a plan to achieve menstrual equity on campus passed the Senate."

"While we frequently debate the rising costs of tuition and housing, we rarely address the hidden financial burdens that sideline students every single month. By removing the price tag from menstrual products, we are clearing a hurdle that directly impacts students' well-being," Ruiz told Insider NJ.

She added that "The simple task of providing free menstrual products on campus will help students who struggle to make ends meet, improve students’ physical and mental health, and prevent disruptions in the classroom."

Fox News Digital reached out to Ruiz and McKnight for comment but did not immediately hear back.