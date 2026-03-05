Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Tim Walz

Comer claims whistleblowers warned Walz for years about Minnesota fraud and were told to 'stand down'

House Oversight chair alleges state employees faced retaliation for reporting suspicious activity in programs under federal investigation

By Max Bacall Fox News
close
Rep James Comer: Americans are frustrated with tax dollars lost in fraud Video

Rep James Comer: Americans are frustrated with tax dollars lost in fraud

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., discusses GOP lawmakers grilling Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over allegations of fraud in his state on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said Minnesota state employees warned Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison for years about alleged fraud in state-administered programs, with some being told to "stand down" or face retaliation.

Comer and Republican lawmakers peppered Walz and Ellison with questions during Wednesday's House hearing on the massive fraud scandal in the state after a months-long probe by the House Oversight Committee.

Tim Walz testifies at a hearing on the left while James Comer speaks to microphones on the right.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (left) testifies at a hearing while Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., speaks to reporters. Comer claimed Minnesota state employees have been warning Walz "for years" about fraud within his state, and that they were told to "stand down." (Cedeno / Reuters; Yuki Iwamura / AP Photo)

Much of the inquiry centered on what they knew about the fraud and when they knew it.

"After months of bringing in the whistleblowers... they testified under oath that they had been warning Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison for years about the fraud, and they were told to stand down," Comer told "The Ingraham Angle" on Wednesday.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison speaks during a Senate committee hearing in Washington, D.C.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Feb. 12, 2026. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

He alleged that some employees were retaliated against because Walz and Ellison didn't want to hurt their base of "welfare recipients, especially that big Somali voting bloc."

TOP 5 WILDEST MOMENTS AS GOP LAWMAKERS CLASHED WITH WALZ, ELLISON IN HEATED FRAUD HEARING: 'UNBELIEVABLE'

Federal prosecutors in Minnesota have charged multiple people with stealing more than $240 million from the federal Child Nutrition Program through the Minnesota-based nonprofit Feeding Our Future. The probe has since widened to investigate multiple state-run programs for potential fraud. Childcare providers receiving state funding, mainly within the Somali community, are also under scrutiny.

Heated hearing: Gov Tim Walz grilled on Capitol Hill Video

Comer said that he and his investigators spoke to 30 state employees who administer these programs.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"What they said is, there are groups that specialize in going in and getting these Somalis set up in these fake businesses. The government employees can tell right off the bat whether they're fake, whether they're over billing and [engaging in] suspicious activity," he said, adding that the whistleblowers were mostly Democrats.

"They warned Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison, and time after time, they were, 'Don't worry about it. Stand down.' Because that was a huge voting bloc for the Democrat Party in Minnesota."

Both Walz and Ellison previously pushed back on any accusations that they knowingly allowed fraud in Minnesota's social programs and have accused Republicans of politicizing the situation.

Fox News Digital's Andrew Mark Miller and Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.

Related Article

Minnesota GOP lawmaker urges Congress to press Walz at fraud hearing: 'Real issues to deal with'
Minnesota GOP lawmaker urges Congress to press Walz at fraud hearing: 'Real issues to deal with'

Max Bacall is an Associate Editor for the Flash/Media/Culture team at Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue