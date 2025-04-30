Former Democrat Hill staffers challenge the aging establishment in Congress: report

With Republicans firmly in control of Washington following the 2024 elections and President Trump implementing his second-term agenda, Democrats find themselves not just out of power but at odds over what the party stands for.

A new wave of candidates has emerged: not from outside the political system, but from within the Democratic establishment itself.

According to Roll Call, at least four former Democratic congressional staffers are now running against long-serving members of their own party.

These challengers say they were motivated by frustration with the Democratic leadership’s lack of direction, ineffective communication, and failure to respond to Trump’s political momentum.

Each of these candidates brings a unique perspective, but all share a common theme: the belief that the Democratic Party is no longer equipped to meet the moment.

Saikat Chakrabarti, the 32-year-old former chief of staff to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is taking on one of the most iconic figures in the Democratic Party: former Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi, who has not yet confirmed if she will seek a 20th term, faces increasing calls for generational change within her solidly blue district.

Chakrabarti told Roll Call that he was disillusioned by what he saw in Democrat leadership. "The main thing my time in Washington taught me is that the current Democratic Party and its leaders are not at all prepared for what is going on right now," he said.

Instead of taking on Trump strategically, he said, Democratic leadership was more concerned with bureaucratic details than national messaging.

"The party thinks their main job is fundraising all day, and not fixing real problems for voters," he added.

Jake Rakov, a 33-year-old former deputy communications director for Rep. Brad Sherman, is now running against his former boss in California’s San Fernando Valley. Sherman, who has served in Congress since 1997, is among the more senior Democrats now facing internal challenges.

Rakov said he decided to run after witnessing what he described as an outdated and ineffective approach to politics. "Looking after Trump won again and seeing [Sherman] use the exact same talking points that I helped draft for him back in 2017… he was still doing the same outdated things," Rakov said. "He hasn’t been able to adapt."

Sherman, for his part, dismissed the challenge, telling Roll Call that "nobody who’s actually involved in the civic affairs of my district runs against me," suggesting Rakov lacks a connection to the community.

In Illinois, 51-year-old Jason Friedman, once an intern for Sen. Dick Durbin, is now running to replace longtime Rep. Danny K. Davis, who at 83 is one of the oldest members of the House.

Davis has not yet announced whether he will run for a 16th term.

Though Friedman declined to be interviewed, he issued a statement warning about threats to democracy and economic stability from Trump and Elon Musk. His decision to run highlights growing restlessness even in safely blue districts like Davis’s, where younger candidates are eager to offer a new direction.

While most of the former staffers are challenging Democrats, Jordan Wood is taking on a well-established Republican: Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

Wood, previously chief of staff to former Rep. Katie Porter, is entering a tough race in a purple state where Collins has consistently won reelection.

Wood’s message echoes that of his fellow challengers: frustration with political stagnation and a desire to bring in new leadership. "I’m tired of waiting for the same establishment politicians to fix these problems," Wood told Roll Call, citing concerns about affordability and economic pressure on working families.

These challengers reflect a broader generational divide within the Democratic Party. Roll Call reports that they are all under 40, except for Friedman, who at 51 is still younger than the House’s median age of 57.

While their targets vary, their critiques are consistent: long-serving Democrats are not communicating effectively, not organizing nationally, and not offering solutions that resonate with frustrated voters.

Chakrabarti and Rakov both criticized the Democratic strategy of focusing solely on local races while the GOP builds a cohesive national message. "We need a national message; that’s the way to defeat the far right," Chakrabarti said.

"I don’t think Democratic leaders like Pelosi believe it is possible to improve Americans’ lives that dramatically, so we don’t even try."

While Republicans continue to refine their national messaging and build momentum under President Trump’s leadership, Democrats are facing a credibility crisis within their own ranks.

These former insiders challenging sitting members aren't merely a flash in the pan for 2026’s early campaign cycle. They’re a sign of a party deeply unsure of how to respond to conservative policy gains, economic concerns, and a rejuvenated Republican base.