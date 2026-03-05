Iran's 'death by 1,000 cuts' strategy backfires as US refuses 'nuclear roulette,' ex-special ops soldier says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former U.S. special operations soldier told Fox News that Iran's strategy of incrementally eroding its enemies' forces has become ineffective as the United States signals it will not engage in what he calls "nuclear roulette."

Iran’s campaign of attacks across the Middle East and beyond has hit at least 12 countries amid concern that the regime could be intentionally prolonging the war.

"Iran's strategy has always been this death by a thousand cuts. Launch a few drones here, arm a proxy militia there, threaten shipping lanes somewhere else," Brett Velicovich said Thursday on "The Faulkner Focus."

"But that strategy only works if the United States hesitates," he added, arguing that the United States has responded reservedly in the past.

"But we are done abandoning our red lines, and it's clear our leadership is no longer going to play nuclear roulette with this regime... We're watching the entire chessboard," he said. "We're prepared to respond wherever American interests are threatened."

Velicovich's comments come as U.S. forces launch precision strikes on Iranian missile infrastructure.

Rather than sending neighbors into a tailspin, Velicovich said Tehran's attempt at regional escalation has instead unified adversaries and triggered a more forceful response.

Iran has fired on Israel, Turkey, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Cyprus and Bahrain, among others.

Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin said Thursday on "The Faulkner Focus" that the seemingly erratic strikes support Iran's strategy of widening the war and forcing its adversaries to burn through limited supplies of high-tech missile interceptors, and to raise oil prices by threatening ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

"This is not a country defending itself anymore," Velicovich said. "It's a regime exporting chaos in every direction. It's a regime full of psychopaths that should not exist in modern society."

The United States and Israel on Saturday launched strikes targeting Iran's leadership, including its Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed. Iran's missile arsenal and nuclear facilities were also hit in the campaign, dubbed Operation Epic Fury.

Iran has carried out retaliatory strikes since then, with the latest wave coming one day after the United States sank an Iranian warship, killing at least 87 Iranian sailors.

Fox News Digital's Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.