I'm a young Democrat and I've got to admit my Party is losing 2025 while looking at 2028

I remember knocking on doors for Barack Obama as a high school student, believing I was part of a movement that would define the future. Back then, the Democratic Party was the party of energy, change, and hope — and young people powered that movement.

Now, more than 100 days into President Donald Trump’s second term, that spirit feels almost unrecognizable. For millennials and Gen Z, frustration with the Democratic Party isn't just simmering — it's boiling over. Young voters who once leaned left with enthusiasm are increasingly disillusioned. Many are tuning out. Some are even crossing over.

In 2020, Joe Biden captured 60% of the youth vote. But by 2024, that margin narrowed dramatically. Among young men aged 18–29, 56% voted for Donald Trump — a seismic shift that should have forced a reckoning. Instead, Democratic leadership clung to the same consultants, the same slogans, and the same tired strategies.



And now, as we head towards Trump's second 100 days, the consequences are becoming painfully clear. While Trump aggressively pushes his agenda, Democrats seem paralyzed, unable to mount serious opposition or offer a bold alternative. According to Gallup, approval of Congress sits at just 17%, with Democratic leadership faring no better. Oversight is weak. Messaging is muddled. Voters aren't just frustrated with the opposition; they're frustrated with the party they once trusted to fight for them.

The missed opportunities are glaring. Months ago, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez challenged Rep. Gerry Connolly for the top Democratic spot on the House Oversight Committee — a critical platform for holding Trump accountable. She represented the urgency, energy, and new leadership voters were craving. She offered a chance to meet the moment.

Democratic leadership chose instead to stick with the old guard. Connolly won — and just a few weeks later, he announced he will not seek re-election and is stepping down from his leadership position on the committee.

I'm glad he made the decision that's best for his health. But where was that foresight when the future was knocking? Where was that thinking when voters were demanding a passing of the baton?

Instead of handing leadership to someone igniting and electrifying the party, they chose to delay change. At what cost? Since then, there’s been little meaningful oversight, little fresh energy. Another chance wasted — exactly when we needed strength and boldness most.

Democrats are busy plotting for 2028 — banking on demographics, banking on time. But they are losing 2025. They are losing the generation that grew up in an era defined by endless wars, economic crashes, and broken promises — voters who no longer believe that simply "being better than Trump" is enough.

The next 100 days of Trump's presidency won't be any easier. If Democrats keep missing the moments right in front of them, the next generation won’t be there when they finally look around for help.