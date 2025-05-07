Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Opinion

I'm a young Democrat and I've got to admit my Party is losing 2025 while looking at 2028

For millennials and Gen Z, frustration with the Democratic Party isn't just simmering — it's boiling over

Yemisi Egbewole By Yemisi Egbewole Fox News
Published
close
Democrats' passion comes from urgency, not malice, former Biden official says Video

Democrats' passion comes from urgency, not malice, former Biden official says

'America Reports' panelists Emily Austin and Yemisi Egbewole unpack the Democrats' search for leadership.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

I remember knocking on doors for Barack Obama as a high school student, believing I was part of a movement that would define the future. Back then, the Democratic Party was the party of energy, change, and hope — and young people powered that movement.

Now, more than 100 days into President Donald Trump’s second term, that spirit feels almost unrecognizable. For millennials and Gen Z, frustration with the Democratic Party isn't just simmering — it's boiling over. Young voters who once leaned left with enthusiasm are increasingly disillusioned. Many are tuning out. Some are even crossing over.

In 2020, Joe Biden captured 60% of the youth vote. But by 2024, that margin narrowed dramatically. Among young men aged 18–29, 56% voted for Donald Trump — a seismic shift that should have forced a reckoning. Instead, Democratic leadership clung to the same consultants, the same slogans, and the same tired strategies.

LESS THAN 4 MONTHS INTO TRUMP'S 2ND TERM, DEMS ARE ALREADY EYEING THE 2028 RACE

And now, as we head towards Trump's second 100 days, the consequences are becoming painfully clear. While Trump aggressively pushes his agenda, Democrats seem paralyzed, unable to mount serious opposition or offer a bold alternative. According to Gallup, approval of Congress sits at just 17%, with Democratic leadership faring no better. Oversight is weak. Messaging is muddled. Voters aren't just frustrated with the opposition; they're frustrated with the party they once trusted to fight for them.

No matter what happens with Trump, Democrats' numbers are not going up, says Dana Perino Video

The missed opportunities are glaring. Months ago, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez challenged Rep. Gerry Connolly for the top Democratic spot on the House Oversight Committee — a critical platform for holding Trump accountable. She represented the urgency, energy, and new leadership voters were craving. She offered a chance to meet the moment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Democratic leadership chose instead to stick with the old guard. Connolly won — and just a few weeks later, he announced he will not seek re-election and is stepping down from his leadership position on the committee. 

I'm glad he made the decision that's best for his health. But where was that foresight when the future was knocking? Where was that thinking when voters were demanding a passing of the baton?

Harris urges Democrats to act like elephants Video

Instead of handing leadership to someone igniting and electrifying the party, they chose to delay change. At what cost? Since then, there’s been little meaningful oversight, little fresh energy. Another chance wasted — exactly when we needed strength and boldness most.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats are busy plotting for 2028 — banking on demographics, banking on time. But they are losing 2025. They are losing the generation that grew up in an era defined by endless wars, economic crashes, and broken promises — voters who no longer believe that simply "being better than Trump" is enough.

The next 100 days of Trump's presidency won't be any easier. If Democrats keep missing the moments right in front of them, the next generation won’t be there when they finally look around for help.

Yemisi Egbewole is the former Chief of Staff and Advisor to the Biden White House Press Office. She is a Democratic strategist and the founder of Podium Strategies.