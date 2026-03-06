Mamdani's wife liked social media posts 'cheering on' Hamas' Oct 7 massacre of Israelis: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, allegedly liked several posts on social media "cheering on" Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 massacre of Israelis shortly after the attack took place, according to a new report.

"New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani spent the mayoral campaign distancing himself from the most radical anti-Israel elements of his leftist movement, but an examination of his wife’s social media activity reveals she liked multiple Instagram posts cheering on Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, assault," Jewish Insider reported.

"The posts liked by Rama Duwaji, a Syrian-American artist, unambiguously celebrated the terrorist attack, which saw nearly 1,200 Israelis and foreign workers killed, thousands wounded, 251 civilians and military personnel kidnapped and numerous episodes of sexual assault."

The first post featured in the report, which was liked by Duwaji and shared on Oct. 7, 2023, was posted by "The Slow Factory" on Instagram, which describes itself as "a school, knowledge partner and climate innovation organization" that "center[s] the voices and ideas of the Global Majority (Black, Indigenous, and other people of color) to share their knowledge outside the boundaries of institutions & oppressive systems."

The post included a picture of a bulldozer breaching a barrier separating Israel from Gaza, as well as individuals riding on top of a captured Israeli Defense Force (IDF) vehicle, according to Jewish Insider.

The pictures included messages such as "Breaking the walls of apartheid and military occupation" and "Resisting apartheid since 1948" superimposed on them, with the slogan "Systemic change for collective liberation" shown on each.

The first post's lengthy caption argued that "if and when the occupation forces retaliate against this resistance" the people of Gaza would be "punished for wanting freedom from apartheid."

The subsequent posts allegedly liked by Duwaji were shared by "The People's Forum" Instagram account, which Jewish Insider claimed was part of "Shanghai-based Maoist tech mogul Neville ‘Roy’ Singham’s network of nonprofits promoting pro-China, pro-Russia and pro-Iran propaganda."

"Duwaji, again using her personal account, liked two posts from protests the organization led alongside the Democratic Socialists of America and allied organizations in Times Square one day after the attack on Israel," the outlet reported. "Mamdani, then a state assemblymember, publicly criticized the rally at the time for ‘making light’ of Hamas’ massacre of civilians."

One of the "People's Forum" posts liked by the mayor's wife included the slogan "from the river to the sea," which Jewish Insider noted is "often understood as calling for the total elimination of Israel from the lands between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea."

"Duwaji did not respond to multiple requests for comment, and the mayor’s office would not answer questions regarding his feelings about her online activity, or whether they had discussed the Oct. 7 attacks at the time. Rather, his team repeated his standard line on the bloody terrorist rampage," Jewish Insider wrote.

"Mayor Mamdani has been clear and consistent: Hamas is a terrorist organization, October 7th was a horrific war crime, and he has condemned that violence unequivocally," a City Hall spokesperson told the outlet.

Mamdani's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.