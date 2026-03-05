Expand / Collapse search
Gavin Newsom called out for 'walking into the trap' of attacking Democrats on 'pronouns'

The California governor faced backlash from progressive commentators after calling on Democrats to be more 'culturally normal'

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Newsom confronted on lecturing Democrats for fixation on pronouns Video

Newsom confronted on lecturing Democrats for fixation on pronouns

Comedian Adam Friedland called out California Gov. Gavin Newsom for "walking into the trap" of attacking other Democrats who focus too much on pronouns.

Comedian Adam Friedland sparred with Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., over the governor calling out the Democratic Party's fixation on "pronouns" and other cultural issues.

While appearing on "The Adam Friedland Show" to promote his new book "Young Man in a Hurry" on Wednesday, Newsom faced several critiques from Friedland — including his recent callfor Democrats to be more culturally "normal."

"From a tactical perspective, from the prism of purely politics, there’s no doubt that the Democratic Party needs to be, dare I say, more culturally normal. I believe that – less prone to spending a disproportionate amount of time on pronouns, identity, politics, more focused on tabletop issues, things that really matter, the stacking of stress in terms of electricity bills and childcare costs and healthcare and obviously housing costs and how easily we get trapped in that, how I’ve fallen prey to that," Newsom said last month on CNN.

Gavin Newsom in Munich

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., said last month that Democrats needed to be more "culturally normal" to beat Republicans. (Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Friedland confronted Newsom on those comments on his show,

"You said the Democratic Party is too fixated on pronouns," he said. "Like you're walking into their trap. That's what they're saying. No voter has decided like ‘I was going to go Democrat, but their fixation on pronouns is like’...no."

Newsom said, "I think there was a moment there was some… I think it's not one thing. It's sort of the stacking of things. I'm just telling you, like, old school Democrats I talked to…"

Friedland further stressed Newsom was "walking into the trap."

"There's, like, three trans athletes. People are like 'I would vote for the Democrats were it not for them damaging the integrity of girls' sports'? Like, come on, dude. You're walking into the trap," Friedland said.

Newsom repeatedly responded, "I get it" when pressed by Friedland but added that Republicans were winning the messaging war regarding cultural issues.

GAVIN NEWSOM SAYS HE FEARS JD VANCE MAY BE ‘A LITTLE MORE DANGEROUS’ THAN TRUMP

Gavin Newsom

Progressive critics have attacked Gov. Gavin Newsom for attempting to moderate his position on transgender athletes in women's sports. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

"They were flooding the zone. We were on our heels, not our toes. And narrative matters, and we were constantly on the defense," Newsom said.

Both Friedland and Newsom agreed that people needed to "Mind your own f---ing business" rather than harp on cultural issues.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, a Newsom spokesperson said the governor's comments "speak for themselves."

Newsom was called out by far-left podcaster Jennifer Welch last week for "ceding ground" to the Republicans on cultural issues.

"What you're saying, Gov. Newsom, is breathtakingly dangerous," Welch said. "And you're ceding ground to the narratives that Republicans try to define free people that mind their own business that stand up for everything. You're allowing their b------ narratives to define Americans, and it is utterly disgraceful."

NEWSOM SAYS PROMINENT DEMS BAILED ON HIS PODCAST AFTER CHARLIE KIRK INTERVIEW, HITS PARTY'S CANCEL CULTURE

Gavin Newsom

Gavin Newsom defended his comments on Kara Swisher's podcast on Monday. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images)

Newsom responded to Welch's comments on Monday while appearing on Kara Swisher's podcast, saying he was primarily referring to how people feel about certain issues rather than trying to define what is "culturally normal."

"It's what you, what you emphasize, what you disproportionately focus on and how you navigate a world where they're again trying to shape shift, and we are on the defense," Newsom said. "Again, that's why I went on the offense as it relates to the banning and the cultural purge that the right wing is doing. And that's why we are iterating in that respect."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

