AMERICAS NEWSROOM
Published

Biden's WSJ op-ed on economy full of 'falsehoods': David Asman

Asman accused the Biden admin of evading responsibility for inflation on 'America's Newsroom'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
FOX Business anchor David Asman ripped President Biden on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday for his latest op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on the economy, arguing the article was full of "falsehoods" as Americans battle inflation and rising consumer prices.

BIDEN SENIOR ADVISER OUTLINES PLAN TO FIX ECONOMIC CRISIS

DAVID ASMAN: They come out time and again with stuff that just is not true. This article by Joe Biden yesterday in The Wall Street Journal. I used to be the op-ed editor of The Wall Street Journal. If this had been written by anybody other than the president, I wouldn't have accepted it. There were so many falsehoods beginning with in January 2021, "When I took office, the recovery had stalled." Not true. The economy was growing at 4.5%. That's a very healthy growth in the economy. We just had a quarter this year, the first quarter of this year, was down 1.5%, so the economy is falling.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "AMERICA'S NEWSROOM" BELOW:

This article was written by Fox News staff.