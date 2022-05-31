Biden senior adviser outlines plan to fix economic crisis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Biden senior adviser Mitch Landrieu explained the president’s plan to address inflation on " Special Report ."

MITCH LANDRIEU: No, I think that what they're saying is that we have an international economic crisis and the United States is in a better position than any country to deal with it. If you think about it, the president has been able to create, in partnership with the private sector, 8.3 million jobs. Unemployment is at 3.6%.

Unemployment insurance claims have been reduced by over 90%, but the president understands that the economy is a concern for people, which is why today in the Wall Street Journal, he talked about having a three-point plan to fix the problem. One of them was to let the Fed do their job and to expect that they're going to do that by dealing with the issue of inflation .

The other is to actually lower costs and to continue to talk to Congress about ways to do that and to use the infrastructure bill that I'm responsible for helping with, do it and then finally, to reduce the deficit. That's the plan...

