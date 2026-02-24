Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

The Atlantic staff writer fumes over Trump’s women's hockey joke during call with Team USA

Sally Jenkins fired back at critics with WNBA vs NHL viewership numbers following men's team's laughter during presidential call

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
close
Team USA men’s hockey wins Olympic gold for first time since 1980 Video

Team USA men’s hockey wins Olympic gold for first time since 1980

Fox News contributor and sportscaster Jim Gray discusses Team USA men's hockey team's overtime victory against Canada, securing their first Olympic gold since 1980. Fox News correspondent Madison Scarpino reports.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A sports writer for The Atlantic took to social media to share her frustration over a joke President Donald Trump made when calling the U.S. men’s hockey team to congratulate them on their win against Canada. 

During his phone call to the team, Trump said, "I just told my people … I said, we’re giving the State of the Union speech Tuesday night … if you would like to, it’s the coolest night," inviting the team to the event.

Trump then added, "What would really be cool — and we’ll do the White House next time — we’ll just have some fun, we have medals for you guys. And we have to, I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that?" Trump said. 

Brady and Matthew Tkachuk celebrate the gold medal win

Brady Tkachuk #7 of Team United States and Matthew Tkachuk #19 of Team United States celebrate after their game against Team Canada during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 22, 2026. (Geoff Burke/Imagn Images)

The team laughed, and Trump added, "I do believe that I would probably be impeached," appearing to suggest he would be impeached if he did not invite the women’s team, who also won gold.

The women's team declined Trump’s invitation to attend the State of the Union address.

Sally Jenkins, a staff writer for The Atlantic, responded on X to share her frustration over Trump’s remarks. 

"To those on the men's USA hockey team who laughed at the prospect of sharing a White House visit with women, the NHL frequently trails the WNBA in ratings," Jenkins wrote in a Monday post. 

KEITH OLBERMANN RIDICULES US MEN'S HOCKEY TEAM FOR WANTING TO ACCEPT TRUMP'S STATE OF UNION INVITE

Zach Werenski and Dylan Larkin celebrate

Zach Werenski #8 and Dylan Larkin #21 of Team United States celebrate winning the gold medals after the team's 2-1 overtime victory in the Men's Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States on day 16 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milan Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 22, 2026, in Milan, Italy. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In another Monday post, Jenkins wrote, "WNBA Viewership in US last season: 960,000+ per game. NHL Viewership: 440,000 per game." 

She also referenced medal counts from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, "Medals won by USA women in Milan: 17. Medals won by USA men: 12."

In a later post, Jenkins wrote, "Ooooohhh the bitterness of hockey guys! Yes, on average many more Americans watched WNBA games last season (969,000) than NHL games (440,00). You can ask Grok all you want and #s won't change. Handle it. Man much?"

EX-NHL STAR FIRES BACK AT TEAM USA MEN'S HOCKEY CRITICS: 'IT'S A REAL SHAME'

Team USA wears the gold medal

The United States celebrates after winning the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 22, 2026.  (James Lang/Imagn Images)

David Harsanyi, a senior writer at the Washington Examiner, challenged Jenkins’ comparison of NHL versus WNBA ratings, and wrote, "Oof. This isn't exactly true, but even if it was, the proper comparison is the WNBA to the NBA and the NHL to PWHL." 

Jenkins responded to Harsanyi, writing, "I'm sorry — did I use the wrong fork? NHL games command less than half a million American eyes per game. There are MANY more women's sports that are more popular, including softball."

US MEN'S HOCKEY STARS DISH ON IMMENSE AMERICAN PRIDE AFTER WINNING OLYMPIC GOLD

Team USA men's hockey with Johnny Gaudreau's jersey

The United States celebrates after winning the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. (James Lang/Imagn Images)

Jennifer Sey, an author and founder & CEO of XX-XY Athletics, also took to X to call Jenkins out regarding her post on the amount of medals won by women versus men in the 2026 Winter Olympics and referenced a past column she wrote in 2000 about elite gymnasts.

Sey wrote, "This post from Sally Jenkins is pretty dumb. But at least it isn’t as cruel and F-ed up as this piece she wrote in 2000 smearing gymnasts abused by both the Karolyis and Larry Nassar. She calls female gymnasts ‘animatronic dolls’ & when they dare stand up for themselves they’re ‘hissy pixies.’"

Players at E11EVEN

Brock Faber, Matthew Tkachuk, and J.T. Miller attend a celebration of the USA Men's Hockey Team's Olympic Gold at E11EVEN Miami on Feb. 23, 2026, in Miami, Florida.   (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN Miami)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Atlantic did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

Related Article

US men's hockey star Matthew Tkachuk reflects on Trump's phone call with team
US men's hockey star Matthew Tkachuk reflects on Trump's phone call with team

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue