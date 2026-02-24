AI student advocate among first lady Melania Trump's State of the Union guests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ten-year-old student and artificial intelligence (AI) advocate Everest Nevraumont was among first lady Melania Trump's guests at President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Nevraumont joined the first lady along with Sierra Burns as part of her "Be Best, Fostering the Future" initiative to promote education and financial pathways for children in foster care.

"Sierra and Everest embody my ongoing mission to uplift America’s foster youth and expand opportunity for our next generation through education and technology. I am proud to have them join me at this historic event. Sierra and Everest represent the young people across America whose personal experience, drive, and self-motivation reflect the goals of my BE BEST Fostering the Future initiatives," Melania Trump said in a statement.

Nevraumont is a student at Austin's Alpha School, a school that incorporates artificial intelligence software into the curriculum, compressing the school day into just two hours.

"We use an AI tutor and adaptive apps to provide a completely personalized learning experience for all of our students, and as a result, our students are learning faster, they’re learning way better. In fact, our classes are in the top 2% in the country," Alpha School co-founder Mackenzie Price told "Fox & Friends" in March 2025.

Nevraumont has given two TedX talks defending the use of AI in education and spoke on "America's Newsroom" regarding its benefits.

"AI can help you with anything from figuring out a math problem that you don't understand to, like, redesigning your whole daily schedule. So I think learning how to use AI is a really good life skill for anything you do in life," Nevraumont said.

She added, "In a normal school…one kid might be already done with the curriculum but one kid is still a year behind. Here, it's teaching you exactly what you need to learn to finish, so you end up learning twice as fast and still getting everything you need to know."

Alpha currently operates campuses in Austin, Brownsville, and Miami, serving students from Pre-K through high school. The Austin location includes both a K–8 academy and a dedicated high school campus downtown. Alpha’s Brownsville school is the fastest growing, and the Miami campus now serves students through 10th grade.

Fox News' Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.