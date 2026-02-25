Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Liberal pundits compare Trump SOTU to game show, call section honoring Americans 'circus entertainer part'

Multiple MS NOW hosts used game show comparisons to describe president's longest SOTU in history

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
close
Liberal pundits deride Trump speech moments honoring Americans as 'circus,' 'game show' Video

Liberal pundits deride Trump speech moments honoring Americans as 'circus,' 'game show'

Liberal media personalities compared parts of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, specifically where he was honoring Americans with medals, to a "game show" on Tuesday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal pundits from MS NOW and CNN's Abby Phillip compared President Donald Trump's State of the Union (SOTU) address to a game show, as host Jen Psaki argued there was a "circus entertainer" part of the president's remarks in which he awarded medals to Americans. 

"Trump decided to double down on things that are hugely unpopular. I mean, to your point, it was like a three-part speech. There was the gross violent pornography part of it. There was the circus entertainer part where he was bringing out unrelated people and vignettes. And then there was a part that was policy-ish," the MS NOW host and former Biden press secretary said.

Trump delivered the longest SOTU speech in history on Tuesday, which included a handful of attention-grabbing moments that stole the show as the president touted a national "turnaround" in a speech heavily focused on the economy. 

"I think stylistically, this speech really told us where the president is, which is that the way that he wants to see the country may not be where the country actually is, or where the country sees itself. But he utilized almost like these game show-type moments where you're seeing awards being presented to really bring these moments of togetherness that otherwise might not have been there," Phillip said on CNN.

Jen Psaki, Claire McCaskill and Symone Sanders Townsend

Jen Psaki during an interview with host Seth Meyers on July 11, 2024. Claire McCaskill appears on "Meet the Press" in D.C. on April 23, 2023. Symone Sanders Townsend speaks during Global Citizen NOW 2024 at Spring Studios on May 1, 2024, in New York City. (Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images;  Noam Galai/Getty Images William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty Images; )

Phillip said the moments in which Trump honored different Americans were "skillfully done," and argued he had to do it.

She added, "I actually thought it was very skillfully done. He awarded several Medals of Honor, Purple Hearts. He brought up the natural disaster in Texas. He had to do that because I think the rest of his message, I think is a hard pill for Americans to swallow."

Trump awarded National Guardsman Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe a Purple Heart and gave one to the family of deceased Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom in her honor, who died after she and Wolfe were shot in D.C. 

In addition, he spotlighted American military heroism, awarding U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Eric Slover and U.S. Navy Captain E. Royce Williams with the nation's highest military honor. 

Claire McCaskill, a former Democratic senator and political analyst on MS NOW, also said the speech reminded her of a game show, after stating that many Democrats weren't in attendance and therefore, ambassadors were able to sit in seats usually occupied by lawmakers.

"I noticed no one was there, I noticed that it felt like a game show, like I was thinking he's going to say 'Now look under your chair, you know, there's something for you there,'" she said.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is seen in conversation with David Remnick during the 2024 New Yorker Festival at Webster Hall on October 27, 2024, in New York City.  (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New Yorker)

INDEPENDENTS LOVED MOMENT TRUMP INTRODUCED TEAM USA MEN'S HOCKEY TEAM, VOTER DIAL SHOWS

MS NOW host Rachel Maddow also interjected and compared it to an "award show."

McCaskill also said she thought the speech was very forgettable.

Symone Sanders Townsend, host of "The Weeknight" on MS NOW, said she saw a game show in the president handing out medals.

Symone Sanders Townsend

Symone Sanders Townsend, host of "The Weeknight" on MS NOW and former Chief Spokesperson for Vice President Harris, appears on "Meet the Press" in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Photo by: Shannon Finney/NBC via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"I heard a lot of lies, I heard a lot of bluster, and then I saw a game show," Townsend said. "He was giving us — sorry Oprah — but he was giving us Oprah Winfrey, like: 'You get a car! You get a car! You get a medal! You get a medal! You get a medal!'"

"And that is quite intentional, because the president — again, I've said before, I do not agree with him on much, but I will give credit where credit is due: he is a master marketer. And those moments where he was giving out Medals of Honor to heroes — our servicemen and women — who’s not going to clap for that? That’s going to be a viral moment. That’s going to go viral," she continued.

Donald J. Trump delivers the State of the Union

U.S. President Donald J. Trump delivers the first State of the Union address of his second term to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. Seated behind him are Vice President JD Vance and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La. (Kenny Holston /Pool via Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Multiple print headlines also compared the evening to a game or variety show. 

A Washington Post column headline read, "The thrills and chills of the State of the Union game show." The Atlantic's Tom Nichols wrote a piece titled, "President Trump’s State of the Union Variety Show."

Related Article

CNN analyst refers to event honoring Americans slain by illegal migrants as 'so-called Angel Moms'
CNN analyst refers to event honoring Americans slain by illegal migrants as 'so-called Angel Moms'

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

Close modal

Continue