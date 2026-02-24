Ex-NHL star fires back at Team USA men's hockey critics: 'It's a real shame'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NHL star Jeremy Roenick condemned those who have chosen not to celebrate Team USA men’s hockey’s gold medal victory at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Roenick appeared on "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Monday and talked about what it meant to USA Hockey to win the gold medal, especially over Canada but lamented criticism aimed at the team.

"Shame on everybody for not celebrating this," Roenick said. "Sports is not supposed to be political. It’s supposed to unite the country. We’re all supposed to get together and believe in one thing. I think 99% of Americans on social media was loving it. And then you turn around and see the politicization of the sport and it’s just not right. They hypocrites are coming out in droves and it’s unfortunate we can’t take the greatest moments in sports and all celebrate it. It’s a real shame."

The majority of the criticism aimed at Team USA came after players spoke with President Donald Trump over the phone in the locker room. The president invited the team to his State of the Union address and several players expressed excitement for the opportunity.

First, on Monday, the team flew from Italy back to the U.S. Then, the team went on a bus and drove around South Beach, Miami, before having dinner at an upscale restaurant. The players then partied at E11EVEN.

"There’s going to be a lot of droopy eyes," Roenick added. "There’s gonna be a lot of hair all messed up but I’m telling you, they’re gonna represent the U.S. exactly like they did over there in Italy. They’re gonna show up with pride. They’re gonna put their thumbs up to the president, who is doing an amazing job.

"Our country has never been better and our sports, and hockey, has never been better. And that is something to be proud of."