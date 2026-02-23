Expand / Collapse search
US women's hockey team declines Trump's State of the Union invitation

Team USA spokesperson cited 'previously schedule academic and professional commitments' behind the decision

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
The United States women’s ice hockey team, fresh off a gold-medal victory over Canada in the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, declined an invitation from President Donald Trump to attend his State of the Union address on Tuesday. 

"We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement," USA Hockey told NBC News. "Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate.

"They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment."

Team USA celebrates

Team United States celebrates after their win over Sweden in a women's ice hockey semifinal match at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

The women’s hockey team was dominant in the Olympics, and it came down to the gold medal game against their rival, Team Canada, this past week in a thriller that required overtime after a late goal by Hilary Knight tied the game at one apiece with less than two minutes to play in the third period. 

Knight’s heroics allowed the three-on-three golden-goal overtime period, where Megan Keller received a pass down ice, made a nifty deke on a Canadian defender, and back-handed a shot past the goaltender for the win.

Just days later, the men’s hockey team did the exact same against Canada, as Jack Hughes scored the game-winning goal in overtime on Sunday afternoon to finish the Milan Cortina Games in style for the U.S. 

During a call to the men’s hockey team on Sunday night after their victory, Trump also invited the team to the State of the Union. It’s unclear if they plan to attend it considering the NHL schedule resumes on Wednesday night. 

Taylor Heise with the gold medal

United States' Grace Zumwinkle, left, and Taylor Heise celebrate after victory ceremony for women's ice hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.  (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

As Trump was explaining he could "send a military plane or something" for the team, one player cut him off and said, "We’re in."

Trump, then, brought up FBI Director Kash Patel, who was spotted celebrating with the team in the locker room after the gold-medal win.

"We’ll get Kash, and we’ll get the military to get you guys over," Trump continued. "You won’t have to worry about the weather or landing. We don’t care if it’s snowing or if it’s the worst blizzard – we’ll be sailing through like you did on the ice."

Trump also brought up the women’s hockey team on the phone call.

"I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that," Trump was heard saying over the phone to the men’s team. 

Women's Hockey Team celebrate gold medal

Gold medalist Team United States pose after the medal ceremony for the Ice Hockey Women following the Women's Gold Medal match between the United States and Canada on day 13 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 19, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Trump also joked, "I do believe I probably would be impeached," if he didn’t invite the women’s team as well as the men. 

The Professional Women’s Hockey League also resumes play on Thursday night. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

