Canadian school trustee hit with $750K penalty after tribunal rules against his trans-policy posts

A former trustee of the Chilliwack Board of Education in British Columbia has been ordered to pay $750,000 following a ruling by the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal over his public comments opposing transgender policies.

In a decision issued Feb. 18, the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal ordered Barry Neufeld, a former Chilliwack Board of Education trustee, to pay $750,000, "to the members of the Class, comprised of CTA members identifying as LGBTQ between October 2017 through 2022, for injury to their dignity, feelings, and self-respect."

The decision says that Neufeld was first exposed to Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) called "SOGI 1 2 3" in the decision, in 2017 when he attended an "information night" about SOGI, hosted by Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson, described as a television personality.

According to the ruling, on Oct. 23, 2017, Neufeld posted on Facebook describing SOGI, as a "‘weapon of propaganda,’ which instructs children about the ‘absurd theory’ that ‘gender is not biologically determined, but a social construct.’ He said ‘allowing’ children to ‘change gender’ was child abuse.’"

The ruling states that Neufeld "ended the post saying he belonged in a country like Russia or Paraguay, ‘which recently had the guts to stand up to these radical cultural nihilists,’" and linked to an article titled "Parents Defeat Gender Ideology in Paraguay."

Neufeld later apologized for his post. However, the decision states that, "Over the next five years, Mr. Neufeld made dozens of public statements expressing his opposition to SOGI 1 2 3 and gender affirming care for trans youth, characterizing the reality of transgender and gender diverse people as simply a ‘theory’ or ‘ideology,’ and warning that teaching children about SOGI undermines social order and primes them for abuse."

The decision said that Neufeld’s public statements "caused or contributed to a poisoned workplace for LGBTQ teachers and, as such, adversely impacted them in connection with their sexual orientation and gender identity."

According to the decision, between 45 and 163 teachers in the Chilliwack School District identified as LGBTQ between 2017 and 2022, meaning individual compensation could range from approximately $4,601.23 to $16,666.67.

Neufeld was also ordered to pay $442.00 in lost wages to a teacher identified as "Teacher C" who lost 17 hours of wages while attending hearings and testifying on the matter.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Chilliwack Board of Education, Neufeld, and his counsel for comment.

