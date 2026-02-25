Kamala Harris harshly critiques President Trump's SOTU speech which triggers response from White House

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris reacted to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Wednesday, calling it "same old, same old" and accusing him of "lying."

"It was full of lies, and you know when he wasn't lying, it reminded me of our kids going to show and tell at school," Harris said on "The Parnas Perspective."

She continued, "It was nothing that was true about the American people right now. So many are suffering under the weight of high prices, unaffordable healthcare, unaffordable housing, and we've come to expect it. And, you know, some people have said it was really quite boring in that there was nothing very interesting about it because it was the same old, same old, the guy lying about what he intends to do, what he has done and the state of our economy and the state of the world."

When asked by host Aaron Parnas about whether she thought the State of the Union was "strong," Harris replied, "Absolutely not."

"There was entertainment value to what he did, but in terms of any substantive value to the people of America, I'd say it was lacking in every way," she added.

At the end of the podcast, Harris was asked if there was any "regret" from her 2024 campaign in light of Trump's State of the Union address.

"I have many regrets. I mean, I wrote a book about it, right? And so here, I'll just say read the book, everybody," Harris said. "But yeah, there were so many variables at play in the election and I think for me and my state of mind, my focus is not on what could have been as much as what we need to do right now and the vision we need to have for the future of our country. That's where my head is."

The White House dismissed Harris's comments in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"If Americans cared what Kamala Harris thought, she wouldn’t be watching the State of the Union from her couch," White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said.

Though Harris has not yet committed to running for president again in 2028, she has been considered a top contender and has been coy about the idea. In a recent interview, Harris suggested she "might" run for president again.