Melania Trump's young State of the Union guest pushes for AI to revolutionize American classrooms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First lady Melania Trump brought a special guest with her to Tuesday’s State of the Union address: an 11-year-old girl from Texas. Everest Nevraumont advocates for the use of artificial intelligence in learning and is working to change the way people think about technology in the classroom.

Nevraumont attends Alpha School in Austin, which incorporates artificial intelligence into its curriculum. The new software has allowed the school to reduce lesson time. Nevraumont said that, thanks to AI, she’s been able to "accelerate way faster than the average kid," often learning at twice the traditional pace.

"It was just really amazing to be able to attend and advocate for education with AI for all Americans," Nevraumont said Wednesday on "America’s Newsroom."

The invitation was part of the first lady's "BE BEST Fostering the Future" initiative. She was also joined by Sierra Burns, a participant in the Melania Trump Foster Youth to Independence Program.

Mackenzie Price, co-founder of Alpha School, said their teaching model has helped students learn more in less time, which opens the door for other skills.

AI IS RUNNING THE CLASSROOM AT THIS TEXAS SCHOOL, AND STUDENTS SAY 'IT'S AWESOME'

"What we're finding is in only two hours of work a day, our kids are learning twice as much as kids in a traditional school," said Price on a recent episode of the "Planet Tyrus" podcast.

A key part of that approach is the school’s use of AI. Price said their goal is to raise a generation of children who are "smarter than AI," adding, "They're the ones who are going to be able to live out in that gray frontier of creating new knowledge, not just knowing what's out there."

In a statement from the White House, the first lady praised both girls for embodying her mission to expand opportunities for the next generation through "education and technology."

SEATTLE TIMES EDITORIAL BOARD WARNS WASHINGTON STATE PRIORITIZES ACCUSED TEACHERS OVER CHILD SAFETY

She added they represent "the young people across America whose personal experience, drive and self-motivation reflect the goals of my BE BEST Fostering the Future initiatives."

Nevraumont said she has spoken to the first lady about how AI has been used in her education. She said AI should "enhance" young people’s creativity, not become something they fear or rely on.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"You shouldn't cheat with AI," Nevraumont said, adding, "You should use AI to help you learn and get better at whatever you're trying to do and not just have it tell you the answer, because I think it's a really valuable thing."

In a post on Instagram, the first lady’s office highlighted some of Nevraumont’s achievements, including being a three-time Texas state champion in history and a member of a winning International History Bowl team. The post also noted a TEDx talk she delivered about the use of AI in education.