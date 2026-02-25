Fox News beats CBS in primetime viewership with strongest monthly performance in a year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Channel (FNC) capped February by outpacing CBS in primetime viewership for the month, delivering one of its strongest monthly performances since March 2025.

Overall, FNC averaged 2.6 million total viewers in Monday-Sunday primetime compared to CBS’ 2.4 million viewers, the broadcast network’s lowest February performance since 2000. In weekday primetime, Fox News drew 3.1 million viewers and 316,000 in the advertiser-coveted adults 25-54 demographic, surpassing CBS’ 2 million viewers and 278,000 in the demo. This was the first time in 2026 that FNC has led CBS in both metrics.

Across total day, FNC delivered 1.7 million viewers and ranked No. 1 in cable news among Hispanic and upscale audiences throughout primetime. The network also accounted for all top 100 cable news telecasts of the month, with every program in its weekday lineup posting its best month since at least September.

Meanwhile, CBS posted its weakest primetime month since the turn of the century with "CBS Evening News," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "CBS Mornings" all registering historic low February audiences. ABC also recorded its lowest-rated February among the key demo during primetime this century.

FNC’s nightly newscast "Special Report with Bret Baier" averaged more than 3.1 million viewers and 289,000 in 25-54 audiences, its most-watched month since March 2025. The program topped "CBS Evening News" across 14 major markets including New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Washington, D.C., and beat ABC’s "World News Tonight" in markets such as New Orleans and Jacksonville.

As television’s top show at 5 p.m. ET, "The Five" secured more than 4 million viewers and 337,000 in the 25-54 demo, outpacing ABC’s "911 Nashville" and NBC’s "Happy’s Place." At 8 p.m. ET, "Jesse Watters Primetime" led all primetime programs with 3.4 million viewers and 329,000 in the demo, just ahead of ABC’s "20/20."

Late night remained a stronghold for FNC as well. "Gutfeld!" continued its dominance across both broadcast and cable, drawing over 3 million viewers and 347,000 in the 25-54 audience, outperforming competitors including ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and CBS’ "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

FOX NEWS HAS BEST YEAR EVER ON YOUTUBE WITH 4.5 BILLION VIDEO VIEWS TO LEAD ALL NEWS BRANDS

In the 9 p.m. hour, "Hannity" averaged 2.9 million viewers and 286,000 in the 25-54 audience, while "The Ingraham Angle" posted 2.9 million viewers and 284,000 in the demo with Ingraham continuing as one of cable news’ most-watched female hosts. At 11 p.m., "FOX News @ Night with Trace Gallagher" led the timeslot with 1.8 million viewers.

Fox News’ morning lineup remained a ratings powerhouse. "FOX & Friends" finished February with 1.4 million viewers, maintaining its status as the No. 1 cable news morning program in the 25-54 demo for the 60th consecutive month, beating CNN and MS NOW combined.

"FOX & Friends" also outpaced "CBS Mornings" across 20 major markets and beat ABC’s "Good Morning America" and NBC’s "Today" in multiple key cities.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL DELIVERS HIGHEST-RATED NON-ELECTION YEAR EVER TO RIVAL BROADCAST NETWORKS

Daytime programming continued to gain momentum, with "America’s Newsroom," "The Faulkner Focus," "Outnumbered," "America Reports" and "The Story with Martha MacCallum" all averaging roughly 2 million viewers or more. "The Will Cain Show" saw continued growth at 4 p.m. ET, drawing 2.3 million viewers.

Fox News also dominated weekend viewership, winning every hour of the weekend across total viewers and defeating CNN and MS NOW by double- to triple-digit margins in both categories. "Saturday in America with Kayleigh McEnany" led the weekend with 2.1 million viewers, while "Sunday Morning Futures" was the most-watched cable show on Sunday with 1.9 million viewers. "My View with Lara Trump" was the top show on Saturday night with 1.5 million viewers.

Across weekend primetime, "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy" drew 1.7 million viewers, followed closely by "Life, Liberty & Levin" and "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade" with 1.5 million viewers. "The Big Weekend Show" also nabbed 1.7 million viewers.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

For the month, FNC averaged 1.719 million total viewers and 168,000 in 25-54 audiences across total day, increases of 19% and 18%, respectively, compared to January 2026. In primetime, FNC averaged 2.612 million viewers and 260,000 in 25-54 audiences, up 28% and 32% month-over-month.

Data courtesy of Nielsen Big Data + Panel.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this post.