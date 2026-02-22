Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Trump congratulates Team USA after picking up men's hockey gold in Olympic thriller

Team USA defeated Canada in overtime to win the gold medal at the Olympics

Ryan Gaydos
President Donald Trump reacted to Team USA men’s ice hockey’s overtime victory against Canada to win the gold medal at the 2026 Winter Games on Sunday.

Jack Hughes scored the game-winner, getting a shot past Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington. It was Team USA’s first gold medal in the sport since the "Miracle on Ice" team accomplished the feat in the 1980 Olympics.

Donald Trump at a Georgia plant

President Donald Trump dances after speaking at a rally at Coosa Steel Corporation in Rome, Georgia, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.  (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

As the Americans celebrated in Milan, Italy, the president reacted on Truth Social.

"Congratulations to our great U.S.A. Ice Hockey team. THEY WON THE GOLD. WOW!" he wrote on the social media platform.

"WHAT A GAME!!!" he added. "LOTS OF WINNING!!!"

Trump’s political prodding of Canada helped reignite the rivalry between the two nations on the ice. It began last year as Team USA and Canada fought each other during the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Jack Hughes celebrates

United States' Jack Hughes (86), who scored the winning overtime goal, celebrates after defeating Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Americans didn’t come home with the tournament win that time, but delivered when it counted on the global state.

Matt Boldy scored the first goal for the Americans in the first period. The Minnesota Wild star split two Canadian defenders and got his shot past Binnington.

Even as Cale Makar tied the game in the second period, neither team would allow a goal in the third. American goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 40 shots and stopped some of Canada’s best chances late in the game.

Gold medal around the neck of a Team USA player

The gold medal is pictured after the men's ice hockey gold medal game between Canada and the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.  (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Hughes scored the winner early in overtime. Team USA won, 2-1.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

