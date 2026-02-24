Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

US men's hockey stars dish on immense American pride after winning Olympic gold

Zach Werenski and Dylan Larkin appeared on 'Fox & Friends'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Team USA set to attend State of the Union following historic gold medal win Video

Team USA set to attend State of the Union following historic gold medal win

Team USA gold medalists Dylan Larkin and Zach Werenski discuss their historic victory over Canada, the 'heart-wrenching' tribute to Johnny Gaudreau and their upcoming visit to the State of the Union at the invitation of President Donald Trump.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team USA men’s hockey gold medalists Dylan Larkin and Zach Werenski opened up about where their American pride came from as they celebrated their Olympic accomplishment.

Larkin and Werenski appeared on Fox News Channel’s "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday morning, hours after celebrating their gold medal victory against Canada across Miami. The two opened up on what it meant to them to represent the Stars and Stripes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Zach Werenski and Dylan Larkin celebrate

Zach Werenski #8 and Dylan Larkin #21 of Team United States celebrate winning the gold medals after the team's 2-1 overtime victory in the Men's Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States on day 16 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milan Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

"I think a lot of us played at the U.S. National Team Development Program … When we were there, you get to put the jersey on every day for two years, before you’re drafted. We go through training. We’re not military by any means but they put us through some training and they really instill in you some pride," Larkin said. "Once you go through that, you take the jersey off … and every time you take it off, for me at least, I don’t know the next time I’m going to put it on.

"So, every time I get the chance to represent the United States of America, I put that jersey on, I’m all in. I love doing it and it’s just something special. I could go on all day about how great our country is. Just being home and seeing our friends and family, it’s just special."

Johnny Gaudreau honored at the Olympics

Auston Matthews (34) of the United States, Zach Werenski (8) of the United States and Matthew Tkachuk (19) of the United States hold up the jersey of John Gaudreau after defeating Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 22, 2026. (Amber Searls/Imagn Images)

Werenski was asked whether playing in other countries made him more proud to be an American.

"I think you’re spot on. I remember my first World Championships with him was in Slovakia. I’ve been to Denmark, I’ve been to Czech (Republic) – these are all great countries and you play in them and it’s a ton of fun. The Olympics were in Italy, which is an unbelievable country," he said. "You get reminded of how great the United States of America is when you get back here. And we love representing our country, we love wearing those colors.

"Like Dylan said, we learn about it from a young age. We’re allowed to live out our dream because of the military – the people that serve, the first responders. It’s just an incredible country. It’s the best country in the world and we love wearing these colors and you definitely get an appreciation for it when you go overseas and play."

Team USA men's hockey with Johnny Gaudreau's jersey

The United States celebrates after winning the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. (James Lang/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. men’s hockey team is expected to travel to Washington, D.C., to be at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Related Article

Team USA men's hockey players sing national anthem while partying at famous Miami nightclub
Team USA men's hockey players sing national anthem while partying at famous Miami nightclub

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue