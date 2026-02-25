Pam Bondi torches Democrats for refusing to stand for grieving mother of murdered refugee at SOTU

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney General Pam Bondi shredded Democrats for refusing to stand for the grieving mother of a murdered Ukrainian refugee during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Iryna Zarutska was 23 years old when she was killed on a North Carolina train by a suspected repeat offender released on no-cash bail. Her mother, Anna, attended Tuesday’s State of the Union in Washington, D.C., and broke down in tears as the president shared her daughter’s story.

"They would not stand, the Democrats, for that beautiful young woman, Iryna Zarutska, who was killed, who was murdered on the subway," Bondi said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends."

She said her office is taking action against the suspect charged in the Aug. 22 stabbing. The attack came a few years after Iryna and her family moved to the U.S. to escape Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

TRUMP SHAMES DEMOCRATS IN VIRAL STATE OF THE UNION CHALLENGE ON MIGRANT CRIME: ‘FIRST DUTY’

"We are prosecuting the guy, the monster, and we are seeking the death penalty. That's the stark contrast between Donald Trump, Republicans and the Democrats. They refuse to even stand for that victim," Bondi said.

"It was heartbreaking that Iryna’s mother had to experience that. That should be nonpartisan," she added.

Trump used Iryna’s story to urge Congress to pass stricter legislation targeting repeat offenders. During the speech, he questioned Democrats for remaining seated, asking, "How do you not stand?"

TRUMP AWARDING PURPLE HEART TO NATIONAL GUARDSMAN DURING STATE OF THE UNION GETS POSITIVE MARKS FROM VOTERS

"She had escaped a brutal war only to be slain by a hardened criminal, set free to kill in America," Trump said.

"Mrs. Zarutska, tonight I promise you we will ensure justice for your magnificent daughter, Iryna," he later added.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Tuesday’s State of the Union featured several exchanges between the president and Democratic lawmakers, with Trump questioning their decision not to stand on key issues.

There were also bipartisan moments, including when the U.S. men’s hockey team entered the chamber with their newly won Olympic gold medals and when a 100-year-old Korean War veteran received the Medal of Honor.