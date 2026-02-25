Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

State of the Union

Pam Bondi torches Democrats for refusing to stand for grieving mother of murdered refugee at SOTU

Trump confronted lawmakers for ignoring Iryna Zarutska's mother as she broke down during his State of the Union

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
close
Pam Bondi slams Democrats for refusing to stand for crime victim at SOTU Video

Pam Bondi slams Democrats for refusing to stand for crime victim at SOTU

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi joins 'Fox & Friends' reacting to Democrats not standing for Iryna Zarutska at the State of the Union address amid President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants and crime.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney General Pam Bondi shredded Democrats for refusing to stand for the grieving mother of a murdered Ukrainian refugee during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Iryna Zarutska was 23 years old when she was killed on a North Carolina train by a suspected repeat offender released on no-cash bail. Her mother, Anna, attended Tuesday’s State of the Union in Washington, D.C., and broke down in tears as the president shared her daughter’s story.

"They would not stand, the Democrats, for that beautiful young woman, Iryna Zarutska, who was killed, who was murdered on the subway," Bondi said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends."

Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before House committee

Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing titled "Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice" in the Rayburn House Office Building on Wednesday, Feb. 11. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images))

She said her office is taking action against the suspect charged in the Aug. 22 stabbing. The attack came a few years after Iryna and her family moved to the U.S. to escape Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

TRUMP SHAMES DEMOCRATS IN VIRAL STATE OF THE UNION CHALLENGE ON MIGRANT CRIME: ‘FIRST DUTY’

"We are prosecuting the guy, the monster, and we are seeking the death penalty. That's the stark contrast between Donald Trump, Republicans and the Democrats. They refuse to even stand for that victim," Bondi said.

"It was heartbreaking that Iryna’s mother had to experience that. That should be nonpartisan," she added.

Anna Zarutska recognized during State of the Union address.

Anna Zarutska, the mother of Iryna Zarutska, is recognized by President Donald Trump during the State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 24. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump used Iryna’s story to urge Congress to pass stricter legislation targeting repeat offenders. During the speech, he questioned Democrats for remaining seated, asking, "How do you not stand?"

TRUMP AWARDING PURPLE HEART TO NATIONAL GUARDSMAN DURING STATE OF THE UNION GETS POSITIVE MARKS FROM VOTERS

"She had escaped a brutal war only to be slain by a hardened criminal, set free to kill in America," Trump said.

"Mrs. Zarutska, tonight I promise you we will ensure justice for your magnificent daughter, Iryna," he later added.

Donald J. Trump delivers the State of the Union

President Donald Trump delivers the first State of the Union address of his second term to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 24. (Kenny Holston /Pool via Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Tuesday’s State of the Union featured several exchanges between the president and Democratic lawmakers, with Trump questioning their decision not to stand on key issues.

There were also bipartisan moments, including when the U.S. men’s hockey team entered the chamber with their newly won Olympic gold medals and when a 100-year-old Korean War veteran received the Medal of Honor.

Trump honors Iryna Zarutska, condemns Dems who do not applaud: 'How do you not stand?' Video

Related Article

Voters react as Trump calls Dems 'crazy' for not applauding ban on secret teen gender transitions
Voters react as Trump calls Dems 'crazy' for not applauding ban on secret teen gender transitions

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

Close modal

Continue