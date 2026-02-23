Keith Olbermann ridicules US men's hockey team for wanting to accept Trump's State of Union invite

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former ESPN broadcaster Keith Olbermann took issue with the U.S. men’s ice hockey team wanting to accept President Donald Trump’s invite to his State of Union address on Tuesday night, while applauding the women’s hockey team for declining the same gesture.

Both teams are fresh off Olympic gold over Canada, with overtime heroics needed in each contest by Jack Hughes for the men and Megan Keller for the women. As such, Trump extended an invite to both teams to his address, though the women’s hockey team said "previously scheduled academic and professional commitments" led to turning down the invite.

"We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement," USA Hockey told NBC News. "Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate.

"They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment."

Olbermann was pleased to see that news.

"It’s official US Gold Winning Olympic Hockey team declined invitation to be political props for Trump at the SOTU tomorrow," he wrote on X. "The women, that is."

Then, he took aim at the men’s hockey team, which was seen reacting to Trump’s invite during a phone call in the locker room after defeating Team Canada to wrap up the 2026 Milan Cortina Games. Multiple players cut off Trump when he suggested they travel to the State of the Union address on an official invitation.

"The men are still too stupid, self-absorbed and misogynistic to realize that going, will stick to them permanently," Olbermann’s post finished.

Olbermann also took exception to the White House posting a picture of an eagle attacking a goose after Team USA’s 2-1 victory, which marked the first time since the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" team the Americans won gold in men’s hockey.

The post came in response to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s remarks about Canada when they defeated the U.S. in the 4 Nations Face-Off last year, writing at the time, "You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game."

"Trump's Trash White House always acts as if it's never been there before," Olbermann, who has long been a Trump critic, wrote on X.

Meanwhile, players like Matthew Tkachuk believed it "super cool" that Trump called them after the win.

"It’s an honor hearing from the President of the United States," he said after arriving at Miami International Airport on Monday. "Hearing that he was supporting us and all the other athletes wanting us to bring home as many gold medals as we can. We’re definitely honored to represent him and the hundreds of millions across the country and to bring a gold medal back."

It’s unknown if the men’s hockey team did officially accept the invitation. They continued their celebrations in Miami, including an appearance at E11EVEN MIAMI nightclub on Monday night.

Trump’s address is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, while the NHL schedule resumes on Wednesday night across the league.

During the phone call with the men’s team, Trump was explaining he could "send a military plane or something" for the team, one player cut him off and said, "We’re in."

Trump also brought up the women’s hockey team on the phone call, saying, "I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that. Trump also joked, "I do believe I probably would be impeached," if he didn’t invite the women’s team as well as the men.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League also resumes play on Thursday night.

