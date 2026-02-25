Whoopi calls Trump 'insanely rude' for hosting men's hockey team at SOTU when other athletes won gold

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg sounded off on Wednesday that it was "insanely rude" for President Donald Trump to specifically host the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team at his State of the Union speech when other athletes won gold medals as well.

One of the most attention-grabbing moments of Trump’s State of the Union speech was when he hailed the American men’s hockey team, commending their 2-1 win over Canada in the finals of the Winter Olympics.

Trump introduced the team during the address to resounding applause from those in attendance, saying, "Here with us tonight is a group of winners who just made the entire nation proud: the men’s gold medal Olympic hockey team," Trump said.

The co-hosts of "The View," however, did not appear amused.

"I watched the whole thing, and I was physically ill from it and more nauseous than usual watching him," Joy Behar said of his overall State of the Union address, specifically citing how Trump spoke about immigration.

As co-hosts agreed and shared their own critiques of the address, Behar added, "What’s worse than him are the sycophants and the acolytes who are praising him and going along with him. I’m dismissing him because he’s not well. The man is not well. His narcissistic disorder is off the charts."

Goldberg replied, "You know what, he’s also insanely rude, because a lot of people won gold for the U.S., a lot of people won gold. I’m sorry. You know. The women’s hockey team and the women — and the young skater who comes from [an] immigrant family — I mean there are a lot —"

"He’s clearly a fan of ‘Heated Rivalry,’ Whoopi, that’s why he loves the hockey players! I can agree with Donald Trump on this," co-host Sara Haines joked, referring to the HBO Max series "Heated Rivalry" about a romance between rival male hockey players.

Contrary to Goldberg's statement, Trump had actually invited the women’s hockey team, who also beat their Canadian counterpart and won gold, to the State of the Union address. However, they had declined Trump’s invite, citing "academic and professional commitments following the Games."

This decline of Trump’s invite happened one day after he had congratulated the men’s hockey team, joking that he might be impeached if he did not invite the women’s team to the State of the Union as well.

American rapper and TV personality Flavor Flav responded to the controversy by instead inviting the women’s hockey team to party with him in Las Vegas.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

