Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

Trump invites US men's hockey team to State of the Union speech after Olympic triumph

The State of the Union speech is set for 9 pm ET on Tuesday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Team USA men’s hockey wins Olympic gold for first time since 1980 Video

Team USA men’s hockey wins Olympic gold for first time since 1980

Fox News contributor and sportscaster Jim Gray discusses Team USA men's hockey team's overtime victory against Canada securing their first Olympic gold since 1980. Fox News correspondent Madison Scarpino reports.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump invited the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team to his State of the Union address after the squad won the gold medal at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Sunday.

FBI Director Kash Patel was in the locker room with the team as they celebrated the win. He held a phone up to the players on speaker phone in order for Trump to deliver his message.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

US men's hockey on the ice

United States players celebrate after scoring during a men's ice hockey gold medal game between Canada and the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.  (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

"I’ll tell you what. I just told my people two minutes ago, I didn’t know they’d be calling, I said we’re giving the State of the Union speech on Tuesday night," Trump said. "I can send a military plane or something, but if you would like to, it’s the coolest night, it’s the biggest speech …"

One player cut off Trump and said, "We’re in."

"We’ll get Kash and we’ll get the military to get you guys over," Trump continued. "You won’t have to worry about the weather or landing. We don’t care if it’s snowing or if it’s the worst blizzard – we’ll be sailing through like you did on the ice."

US hockey players celebrate

United States players celebrate after defeating Canada 2-1 in overtime to win the men's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

PETE HEGSETH DUBS TEAM USA GOALTENDER THE 'SECRETARY OF DEFENSE' AFTER AMAZING OLYMPIC SAVE

Trump said he would honor the team the next day with some more medals and said they would bring the women’s team up for the honor as well.

Trump also had kind words for goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who stopped 41 shots.

"By the way, your goalie played not bad. … I’ve seen hockey goalies have slightly worse games. Unbelievable and you were all unbelievable. The team is pretty good, you played," he said.

Jack Hughes after scoring

United States' Jack Hughes (86) celebrates after scoring during a men's ice hockey gold medal game between Canada and the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.  (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The team appeared to be excited about the president’s call and seemed eager at the chance of joining the president in D.C. for the State of the Union.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue