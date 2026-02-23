US men's hockey star Matthew Tkachuk reflects on Trump's phone call with team

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump talked to the U.S. men’s hockey team and invited them to his State of the Union address after their gold medal victory over Canada at the Winter Olympics.

American Olympian Matthew Tkachuk reflected on the president’s phone call as he arrived at Miami International Airport a day after the team secured a gold medal.

"It was super cool," he told reporters as he walked into the terminal. "It’s an honor hearing from the President of the United States. Hearing that he was supporting us and all the other athletes wanting us to bring home as many gold medals as we can. We’re definitely honored to represent him and the hundreds of millions across the country and to bring a gold medal back."

The Florida Panthers star was also asked how winning a gold medal compared to winning the Stanley Cup.

Tkachuk and the Panthers are back-to-back reigning Stanley Cup champions. He pointed out the major difference was what the win meant to the country as a whole.

"It’s almost more meaningful to everybody else in the sense of it’s a way to unite the whole country," he said. "When you go through the two-month grind and the 82-game grind in the NHL season, you don’t compare that. That’s as hard of a trophy as you’re going to win in sports, the Stanley Cup.

"But when it comes to bringing together Americans, whether they like hockey or not, the Olympics, an Olympic hockey player at that stage against Canada, that’s as high as it’s gonna get."

Tkachuk didn’t confirm whether the team will be at the State of the Union, but suggested that they will party in Miami on Monday night and then head to D.C. on Tuesday.