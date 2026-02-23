Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

US men's hockey star Matthew Tkachuk reflects on Trump's phone call with team

Tkachuk and the US team returned to the States on Monday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Team USA wins Gold in Men’s Hockey, How does this compare to the Miracle on Ice? | The Herd Video

Team USA wins Gold in Men’s Hockey, How does this compare to the Miracle on Ice? | The Herd

Team USA beat Team Canada to claim Gold in Men’s Hockey for the first time since 1980. Colin Cowherd asks how this win compares to that 1980 win over the Soviet Union and how America should feel about their team.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump talked to the U.S. men’s hockey team and invited them to his State of the Union address after their gold medal victory over Canada at the Winter Olympics.

American Olympian Matthew Tkachuk reflected on the president’s phone call as he arrived at Miami International Airport a day after the team secured a gold medal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Matthew Tkachuk at Miami International Airport

United States' hockey player Matthew Tkachuk signs autographs after arriving at Miami International Airport from the Milan Cortina Olympics, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

"It was super cool," he told reporters as he walked into the terminal. "It’s an honor hearing from the President of the United States. Hearing that he was supporting us and all the other athletes wanting us to bring home as many gold medals as we can. We’re definitely honored to represent him and the hundreds of millions across the country and to bring a gold medal back."

The Florida Panthers star was also asked how winning a gold medal compared to winning the Stanley Cup.

Matthew Tkachuk pumps his fist

United States' Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates after the United States defeated Canada in a men's ice hockey gold medal game between Canada and the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Tkachuk and the Panthers are back-to-back reigning Stanley Cup champions. He pointed out the major difference was what the win meant to the country as a whole.

"It’s almost more meaningful to everybody else in the sense of it’s a way to unite the whole country," he said. "When you go through the two-month grind and the 82-game grind in the NHL season, you don’t compare that. That’s as hard of a trophy as you’re going to win in sports, the Stanley Cup.

"But when it comes to bringing together Americans, whether they like hockey or not, the Olympics, an Olympic hockey player at that stage against Canada, that’s as high as it’s gonna get."

Matthew Tkachuk holds the American flag

United States' Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates after the United States defeated Canada in a men's ice hockey gold medal game between Canada and the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.  (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Tkachuk didn’t confirm whether the team will be at the State of the Union, but suggested that they will party in Miami on Monday night and then head to D.C. on Tuesday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Related Article

US women's hockey team declines Trump's State of the Union invitation
US women's hockey team declines Trump's State of the Union invitation

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue