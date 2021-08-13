LIVE UPDATES: Taliban gain more ground in Afghanistan as they close in on Kabul

incoming update…
The former deputy national security adviser discusses President Biden’s troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and the larger foreign policy ramifications.
A senior Biden administration State Department official quickly deleted a tweet she posted warning that Afghan women "stand to lose everything" as the Taliban surges toward Kabul.
Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Molly Montgomery posted a tweet early Friday morning as the Taliban continues to gain territory and power amid the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
"Woke up with a heavy heart, thinking about all the Afghan women and girls I worked with during my time in Kabul," Montgomery wrote. "They were the beneficiaries of many of the gains we made, and now they stand to lose everything."
Montgomery deleted the tweet soon after posting it. A spokesperson for the State Department told Fox News in a Friday email statement that Montgomery "deleted the tweet on her own volition."
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, following a meeting with NATO ambassadors, told reporters Friday that the “allies are deeply concerned about the high levels of violence caused by the Taliban’s offensive, including attacks on civilians, targeted killings, and reports of other serious human rights abuses,” according to the Associated Press.
He added that “the Taliban need to understand that they will not be recognized by the international community if they take the country by force,” and that NATO is “committed to supporting a political solution to the conflict.”
Internally displaced Afghans from northern provinces, who fled their home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, take refuge in a public park in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Friday.
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in an opinion column for FoxNews.com, gives his thoughts on what the U.S. now needs to do in Afghanistan.
"First, reduce the threat from radical Islamic terror in that country and make sure that we do all we can to prevent a repeat of the events, now almost exactly 20 years ago, that killed 3,000 people in the United States," he says. "Second, get our brave young soldiers, airmen and Marines home and focus on terror all around the world and the great power struggle emanating from China.
Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson is reporting that the first of three infantry battalions (two Marine Corps, one Army) are now in the air heading to Kabul from their pre-staged base in Kuwait.
A total 3,000 Marines and soldiers will be landing at Kabul’s international airport in the coming hours.
When asked how soon Kabul could fall, a U.S. defense official tells Fox News, “It could be tomorrow,” and then added, “or it could be a month.” Fierce fighting is now taking place 30 miles outside Kabul, the official added.
While there are no plans to close the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and evacuate all Americans right now, the U.S. military is preparing for that order to be given, the official said.
A former U.S. military official with years of combat time in Afghanistan was more blunt in his assessment and recommended to Fox News the following: “I would pull every American out of Afghanistan and then level the U.S. embassy.”
Former CIA Station Chief Dan Hoffman told "America’s Newsroom" Friday that Kabul will be under siege within days and that the Biden administration did not plan effectively.
"Those major cities are falling like dominoes. Kabul is going to be under siege within days, probably, and so we have to factor in now the likelihood that Al Qaeda will homestead with even greater impunity on the territory that the Taliban controls," he said.
"We need to have a new plan for how we're going to defend ourselves in the region, starting with our embassy and beyond here in the homeland from the attacks that Al Qaeda will plan on that ungoverned space," he added. "There's no question that the Biden administration did not plan effectively. The evidence of that is clear."
A Taliban fighter stands guard over surrendered Afghan security member forces in the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Friday.
A number of European countries are announcing changes to their current embassy operations in Kabul as the security situation is rapidly deteriorating in the Afghan capital.
Germany’s foreign minister says a “crisis support team” is being sent to Kabul to ramp up security at their embassy there while its staffing will be curtailed to “the operationally necessary, absolute minimum,” according to the Associated Press.
Denmark and Norway say their embassies will be closed, as all three countries are making plans to evacuate staff.
The capitals of Helmand, Zabul, Uruzgan and Ghor provinces are now reported to be under Taliban control Friday as the resurgent militant group's blitz across Afghanistan appears to be showing no signs of slowing down.
With these captures, the Taliban have taken over half of the war-torn country's 34 provincial capitals, including Herat and Kandahar -- the second and third largest cities in Afghanistan.
The Taliban are now said to be within 50 miles of Kabul, the capital and largest city in Afghanistan.
Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane is blaming the Biden administration's "hasty withdrawal" from Afghanistan for the Taliban's takeover of large swaths of the country, telling "Fox & Friends" Friday the "ill-conceived" agenda has become a foreign policy "embarrassment" for the White House.
