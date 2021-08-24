Expand / Collapse search
China says sanctions on Taliban not productive

Beijing has kept open its embassy in Kabul and sought to maintain friendly relations with the Taliban

Associated Press
China says the international community should support chances for positive developments in Afghanistan rather than impose sanctions on the Taliban.

"The international community should encourage and promote the development of the situation in Afghanistan in a positive direction, support peaceful reconstruction, improve the well-being of the people and enhance its capacity for independent development," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing on Tuesday.

"Imposing sanctions and pressure at every turn cannot solve the problem and will only be counterproductive," Wang said.

U.S. Airmen and U.S. Marines guide evacuees aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 21, 2021. (Senior Airman Brennen Lege/U.S. Air Force via AP)

China, which shares a narrow border with Afghanistan, has seized on the ugly scenes at Kabul airport to redouble its harsh criticism of U.S. actions in the country, particularly its attempt to install a Western-style democracy. 

Beijing has kept open its embassy in Kabul and sought to maintain friendly relations with the Taliban.